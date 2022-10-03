ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 3

Related
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s Energy Plan

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his 2022 Energy Plan in Lynchburg Monday morning. As Virginia’s population grows, the governor says we need an energy plan that sustains us for years to come without breaking the bank. The plan focuses on natural gas, nuclear, renewables and embraces new technology to do...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Senator’s Warner and Kaine champion ARP, bringing $5M to Virginia

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is getting $5,998,207 in federal funding. The American Rescue Plan, which both Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine voted in favor of, is making this possible. The money will be divided as follows:. $2,998,720 for the Nelson Community Wellness Alliance, Inc. in Lovingston. $2,999,487...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Throneburg#The Blue Ridge
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia

If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Squirrel causes over 10,000 people to lose power in Virginia

More than 10,000 people in eastern Virginia were plunged into darkness by a power outage that officials said was caused by a squirrel.Residents of Kempsville, a town in Virginia Beach, were sent into darkness just before 9am on Thursday when a transformer in the neighbourhood shut down.Although power was restored by 10am, according to WAVY-TV, as many as 10,000 people were affected by the unexpected loss of electricity. Officials said the squirrel was able to get inside an electricity substation, where it touched a transformer that short-circuited – causing the outage.“The squirrel got between a circuit breaker and a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

West Virginia legislators support hydrogen hub in the Mountain State

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito, along with U.S. Representative David McKinley and Governor Jim Justice, have announced their support for the new Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub for the state of West Virginia. Senator Capito has been helping craft the memo announcing the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy