WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s Energy Plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his 2022 Energy Plan in Lynchburg Monday morning. As Virginia’s population grows, the governor says we need an energy plan that sustains us for years to come without breaking the bank. The plan focuses on natural gas, nuclear, renewables and embraces new technology to do...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NBC 29 News
Senator’s Warner and Kaine champion ARP, bringing $5M to Virginia
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is getting $5,998,207 in federal funding. The American Rescue Plan, which both Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine voted in favor of, is making this possible. The money will be divided as follows:. $2,998,720 for the Nelson Community Wellness Alliance, Inc. in Lovingston. $2,999,487...
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
South Carolina university investigates claim that professor participated in 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally
Furman University announced it was investigating claims that one of its professors participated in a rally affiliated with white supremacist groups.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Racist homecoming poster on Virginia's Eastern Shore sparks outcry. But it isn't unique
Update, Oct. 5, 3 p.m.: This story has been updated with a statement from Accomack County Public Schools. Homecoming tradition has taken a dark turn on Virginia's Eastern Shore. A social media post began circulating Oct. 1, showing an Accomack County high school student pose with his homemade poster, asking a fellow student to...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia
If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Not Guilty, Sentenced to Life: Attorney for ‘Waverly Two’ submits petition for clemency to White House
The attorney for Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne, two men sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 murder of a Waverly police officer despite being acquitted by a federal jury, filed a petition for commutation of sentence in the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Virginia is under a state of emergency because of Hurricane Ian
Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a State of Emergency in advance of Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022 and last throughout the weekend. The storm has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.
Squirrel causes over 10,000 people to lose power in Virginia
More than 10,000 people in eastern Virginia were plunged into darkness by a power outage that officials said was caused by a squirrel.Residents of Kempsville, a town in Virginia Beach, were sent into darkness just before 9am on Thursday when a transformer in the neighbourhood shut down.Although power was restored by 10am, according to WAVY-TV, as many as 10,000 people were affected by the unexpected loss of electricity. Officials said the squirrel was able to get inside an electricity substation, where it touched a transformer that short-circuited – causing the outage.“The squirrel got between a circuit breaker and a...
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
The majority of public schools in Norfolk are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday except for Norfolk.
What Biden’s pardons for Americans convicted of marijuana possession could mean for Virginia
But whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin will give out mass pardons to those with state convictions, which in Virginia would likely only act as "a statement of forgiveness," is unclear.
WTRF
West Virginia legislators support hydrogen hub in the Mountain State
WASHINGTON (WTRF) — West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito, along with U.S. Representative David McKinley and Governor Jim Justice, have announced their support for the new Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub for the state of West Virginia. Senator Capito has been helping craft the memo announcing the...
TODAY.com
Lizzo asked to perform at James Madison’s historic Virginia home
After Lizzo was invited by the Library of Congress to play President James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute, his estate has asked her to perform at his home-turned-museum in Virginia.Oct. 4, 2022.
