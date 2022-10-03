Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today
In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms 8-year-old girl died in house fire
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed Thursday that an eight-year-old girl died in a house fire in rural Independence, Kan. Wednesday afternoon. MCSO said the fire was on U.S. 160 and was reported around 2:07 p.m. When deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene,...
Police pursuit with shots fired, becomes a standoff, man arrested and charged
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 reports of police pursuing a silver pickup truck traveling south on Schifferdecker with shots fired from the pickup. Joplin Police say the incident began near 2623 W 7th St in Joplin. Officers responded to the area, where a possible DWI driver was located. Police say Jonathan A. Green, 32, of...
KOCO
Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect following pursuit in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after law enforcement shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit and crash Wednesday on Interstate 44 in northeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a suspect broke into a Claremore home and accosted a woman before stealing a cell...
Suspect Shot By Authorities After Crashing Stolen Car Near Claremore Along I-44
A suspect was shot by authorities after crashing a stolen car near Claremore along I-44. Claremore Police and Rogers County deputies were searching for a man accused of breaking into homes and stealing a woman's car, according to the Claremore Police. The Sheriff's Office said that a man ran from...
News On 6
8-Year-Old Girl Dies In House Fire In Kansas, Fire Marshal Investigating
An eight-year-old girl died in a fire in Independence, KS on Thursday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to 4761 E. US Hwy 160 Independence, Kansas around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 5, MSCO said. Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fully...
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
Kansas girl dies following house fire
A fire destroyed a home near Independence. It happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 4700 block of US 160.
Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
Agencies Investigating After Claremore Police Chase Ends In Shooting
The OSBI and FBI are investigating after Claremore officers shot a man who broke into homes, stole a car and led officers on a pursuit on Wednesday. The shooting happened on I-44 about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens saw the suspect charge at police before...
Sheriff: “It is heartbreaking that a young girl tragically lost her life in this Fire”
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A child dies after a house fire in Independence, Kansas. The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon. Cherryvale firefighters, along with crews from Independence Rural Fire, Sycamore Rural Fire and the City of Independence Fire and EMS, were dealing with a fully engulfed fire. An 8-year-old was...
KTUL
Wagoner police officer stops man from swallowing lethal dose of fentanyl, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to swallow fentanyl, WPD said. Officers say they stopped the man, James Wells, for a city ordinance violation while riding a bicycle. Wells then admitted to having paraphernalia on his person and police said they noticed him trying to conceal something.
News On 6
Burglary Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Police Following Chase
--- Claremore Police are investigating after officers shot a burglary suspect who escaped custody. The shooting happened on I-44, about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens was on the scene when police shot the suspect, Bobby Johnston. Johnston was being evaluated at a hospital in Claremore...
KBI: Bodies found by authorities in eastern Kansas identified, cause of death revealed
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released an update regarding two people who were found dead on Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. Autopsies revealed that both victims died of gunshot wounds, and the cases are now considered homicides.
OHP Looking For Missing Boater On Skiatook Lake
Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for a missing man. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when they had some trouble," said Sarah Stewart with...
okcfox.com
Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
Homicide: Victims found in rural Kansas home had been shot
LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office investigating the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley have identified the victims as 39-year-old Jason M. Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda R. Pound both of Mound Valley, according to a media release from the agency.
