wina.com
VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County
At 10:14 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 6), Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Route 151 and Route 6. A 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling north on Route 151 when a 2012 BMW 5281, traveling west on Route 6, entered the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid striking the BMW. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the left side of the road. The tractor-trailer overturned and both vehicles struck several trees.
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
cbs19news
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
WHSV
Multi-vehicle crash caused backup on I-81 S
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 S caused a backup earlier this afternoon. The crash happened near MM 235, and the south left shoulder was closed, with a backups reaching 5 miles at one point. . No backups are reported, and the left shoulder is now...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 248.6 in the County of Rockingham, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The wreck has been cleared as of 3 p.m. Check back with WHSV for more traffic news.
NBC12
Louisa man arrested on drug charges after I-64 traffic stop
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on Thursday after he was stopped on I-64, where police found large amounts of narcotics and cash in his vehicle. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force, with the Jade Task Force...
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury. Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore,...
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal crash on 250 Bypass
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Albemarle County. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a crash on the Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. One person was taken to the University...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seeking missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Landon Peery. Peery is from the Crozet area, and may be with his juvenile girlfriend or staying with friends in Waynesboro. Anyone with information on Peery’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal...
WHSV
Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
cbs19news
Crews responded to overnight dryer fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a dryer fire that occurred in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the clubhouse building on Crawford Way around 11:05 p.m. The first truck to arrive on the scene found...
WHSV
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing
It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
WHSV
Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
cbs19news
Police investigating break-in at Schwarzschild Keller and George Jewelry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local jewelry store was broken into on Thursday morning on Millmont Street. Schwarzschild Keller and George is working with the Charlottesville Police Department to find out who did this and if anything was stolen. It happened while the store was closed. So far, all...
WDBJ7.com
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Rd. 19-year-old Dylan Covington was driving west on Bishop Creek Rd when a...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred on September 29, 2022, at Eagle Game Room at 2500 W Main Street. Waynesboro PD officers arrived at the game room for...
