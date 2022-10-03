Read full article on original website
Historical review shows megadroughts could become permanent in some places due to climate change
A large international team of researchers has found, via historical review, that parts of the planet that now experience occasional megadroughts may be changing to become permanently dry. In their paper published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, the group describes the factors guiding their predictions regarding megadrought areas as the planet grows warmer.
Satellites detect methane plume in Nord Stream leak
Following unusual seismic disturbances in the Baltic Sea, several leaks were discovered last week in the underwater Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, near Denmark and Sweden. Neither pipeline was transporting gas at the time of the blasts, but they still contained pressurized methane—the main component of natural gas—which spewed out producing a wide stream of bubbles on the sea surface.
Dropping water levels and rising salinity push Great Salt Lake to brink of ecosystem collapse
Great Salt Lake is well known for being salty, but record-low water levels driven by high water usage and several years of drought may soon make it too salty for even the brine shrimp that have made it a home. The lake provides an important source of food for migrating birds and supports a multi-million-dollar brine shrimp industry, both of which could be lost if water levels don't rebound soon.
Egypt replants mangrove 'treasure' to fight climate change impacts
On Egypt's Red Sea coast, fish swim among thousands of newly planted mangroves, part of a programme to boost biodiversity, protect coastlines and fight climate change and its impacts. After decades of destruction that saw the mangroves cleared, all that remained were fragmented patches totalling some 500 hectares (1,200 acres),...
Onshore algae farms could become 'breadbasket for Global South'
How do we increase food production by more than 50%, on a limited amount of arable land, to feed a projected 10 billion people by 2050?. The solution could come in the form of nutritious and protein-dense microalgae (single-celled), grown in onshore, seawater-fed aquaculture systems. A paper, "Transforming the Future...
The thinking undead: How dormant bacteria calculate their return to life
Facing starvation and stress conditions, some bacteria enter a dormant state in which life processes stop. Shutting down into a deep dormancy allows these cells, called spores, to withstand punishing extremes of heat, pressure and even the harsh conditions of outer space. Eventually, when conditions become favorable, spores that may...
Rabbit virus has evolved to become more deadly, new research finds
A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a population. Yet new research, led by Penn State and the University of Sydney, reveals that a virus—called myxoma—that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox and polio, for increased virulence.
Multiple Earth simulations show ocean acidification peak in Arctic Ocean may shift from winter to summer
A trio of researchers from CEA Saclay, Sorbonne Université-CNRS-IRD-MNHN and the Alfred Wegener Institute, respectively, has found evidence that peak ocean acidification in the Arctic Ocean may shift from winter to summer by 2100. In their paper published in the journal Nature, James Orr, Lester Kwiatkowski and Hans-Otto Pörtner describe their study of acidification of the Arctic Ocean in the future. A News and Views piece in the same journal also outlines their findings.
Unlocking the secrets of 'glacier flour'
The meltwater from glaciers carries thousands of tiny rock fragments into the sea. Using a special camera, researchers at the University of Oldenburg can make these mineral particles visible in all their diversity—and investigate their impact on ecosystems. Dr. Jochen Wollschläger is studying a fascinating collage. Photos of more...
Astronomers find a 'cataclysmic' pair of stars with the shortest orbit yet
Nearly half the stars in our galaxy are solitary like the sun. The other half comprises stars that circle other stars, in pairs and multiples, with orbits so tight that some stellar systems could fit between Earth and the moon. Astronomers at MIT and elsewhere have discovered a stellar binary,...
Substance with anti-tumor properties found in the extract of a fungus
Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from the Pushchino Scientific Center for Biological Research of RAS and Lomonosov Moscow State University discovered a never-before-seen substance with anti-tumor properties in the extract of the fungus Aspergillus cavernicola. The study was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. Cis-cavernamine, a pigment...
How cattle ranchers in Brazil cope with weather shocks
Agricultural producers around the world must adapt to changing weather patterns. Much research has focused on mitigation strategies for crop production, but livestock producers face unique challenges. A new study from the University of Illinois looks at how cattle ranchers in Brazil respond to climate change in the Amazon. Previous...
What drives ecosystems to instability?
Trying to decipher all of the factors that influence the behavior of complex ecological communities can be a daunting task. However, MIT researchers have now shown that the behavior of these ecosystems can be predicted based on just two pieces of information: the number of species in the community and how strongly they interact with each other.
Forest restoration is on the rise, but how we go about it is crucial
Politicians have long been fond of tree-planting ceremonies, but today, well-thought-out forest restoration schemes are increasingly important. Indeed, a host of international initiatives aim to substantially increase the world's forest area by bringing back to life millions of hectares of degraded and deforested land. Launched in 2017, the United Nations'...
New cleaning technique boosts electronic and photonic prospects of aluminum nitride
A group of researchers led by Cornell is unlocking the full potential of aluminum nitride—an important material for the advancement of electronics and photonics—thanks to the development of a surface cleaning technique that enables high-quality production. The research was published Sept. 9 in the journal Science Advances. Graduate...
Professors call for more research into climate-change related threats to civilization
An opinion piece published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences urgently calls for more research into the specific pathways by which civilization could potentially collapse due to climate change. "Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the habitability of large regions of the Earth and even...
Climate change: The fairest way to tax carbon is to make air travel more expensive
Despite the fact that poorer people generally have lower emissions, taxes on the carbon dioxide (CO₂) our activities emit tend to affect people on low incomes more than richer people. Having less money means you can ill afford a switch to an untaxed alternative, like an electric car, or pay for carbon-saving measures like home insulation. You are also more likely to struggle to use less of an essential good like petrol or gas for heating, even if the price goes up.
Scientists discover they can pull water molecules apart using graphene electrodes
Writing in Nature Communications, a team led by Dr. Marcelo Lozada-Hidalgo based at the National Graphene Institute (NGI) used graphene as an electrode to measure both the electrical force applied on water molecules and the rate at which these break in response to such force. The researchers found that water breaks exponentially faster in response to stronger electrical forces.
Microbes that cause cavities can form superorganisms able to 'crawl' and spread on teeth
Across-kingdom partnership between bacteria and fungi can result in the two joining to form a "superorganism" with unusual strength and resilience. It may sound like the stuff of science fiction, but these microbial groupings are very much part of the here and now. Found in the saliva of toddlers with...
'Non-native species aren't the boogie man.' Biologist calls for a more balanced view
Awareness of non-native—often called "invasive"—species has vastly increased over the past half-century, to the point where anyone with a green conscience has heard of them and their negative impacts. Less recognized are the benefits of non-native species—and according to Brown University biologist Dov Sax, that needs to change....
