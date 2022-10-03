Read full article on original website
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Virginia police looking for man recently released from jail after new charge filed
Virginia police are looking for a man who was released from jail Thursday after he was charged with a new count, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested in 114-pound fentanyl bust eludes DEA
It is called the biggest fentanyl bust on a U.S. highway. But it’s what police didn’t mention about the bust had the Problem Solvers asking some questions.
California family kidnapping, murder suspect's brother arrested in connection with crimes
The brother of a Merced, California, man accused of kidnapping and murdering a family of four has been arrested for criminal conspiracy and other charges.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two of them, is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, sources said.
WIS-TV
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics,...
Identity released by Denver medical examiner of person presumed killed by Aurora police
The Denver medical examiner on Thursday released the name of the person who died following a car chase and shooting involving Aurora police officers last Saturday near DIA. Abel Yohannes, 30, died from the shooting on East 75th Avenue, according to the medical examiner's office, which pronounced the death a homicide.
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday afternoon.
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
[VIDEO] Popular fall attraction burglarized by seven suspects
According to a report from the Weld County Sheriff's Office, popular fall attraction Anderson Farms was burglarized last Saturday, with owners still trying to calculate total damages days later. Their report states that seven suspects arrived on the property at about 10 PM. Typically, the farm would have still been...
Report gives new details on police car train crash
FOX31 obtained part of a police report from the night a detained woman was in a police car that was hit by a train.
California family kidnapping: video shows suspect leading tied-up victims out of business
The suspect accused of kidnapping a California family of four is seen on surveillance footage leading two zip-tied victims from a business location in Merced.
Semi-automatic gun, machete used in Northglenn burglary
Northglenn detectives said that two teen burglary suspects had a semi-automatic gun and a machete before they were shot and killed by the homeowner over the weekend after trespassing. Police believe the suspects were also responsible for burglarizing a nearby home on Sunday afternoon.When LJ Perceval and her son came home Sunday, it was clear someone broke into their house. She immediately called 911 and was told it would be a while before officers responded, due to a "more serious" situation down the street. Perceval soon learned the crimes were connected and the burglary suspects were dead. Northglenn police connected her burglary to the juveniles shot and killed after trespassing around the corner.Northglenn police report the suspects broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. That's where police say the suspects and the homeowner exchanged gunfire. The Colorado Make My Day law gives homeowners immunity from prosecution if they kill an intruder in their home under certain conditions.
California kidnapping person of interest in custody after using missing victim's credit card
The Merced County Sheriff's Office arrested Jesus Salgado, who is a person of interest in the kidnapping of a family of four. The victims were not yet found.
California family kidnapping person of interest in 'critical condition'
The person of interest tied to the kidnapping of a missing family of four from Stockton, California, is receiving medical care after trying to take his own life.
Teen Deaths On the Rise in Colorado
Teen deaths are up in Colorado, and the main culprit: Fentanyl.
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
North Carolina double murder: Juvenile suspect accused of killing 2 teens arrested
Officials in North Carolina have apprehended the juvenile suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark in Mebane on Sept. 17.
Nearly 15 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in Madras
Oregon State Police arrested two men from Arizona on Wednesday in Madras after discovering enough fentanyl powder in the suspect's vehicle to to kill 3 million people.
Suspect wanted for stealing more than $30K worth of items
Denver police are working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in items.
$30,000 reward offered in Denver deadly shooting from 2016
A $30,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for help identifying a person involved in a cold case deadly shooting. It happened on April 3, 2016 in the middle of the afternoon.The shooting happened in the alley at 3219 West Nevada Place close to Alameda and Federal. The victim, Scott Breitinger, was found near his motorcycle suffering from a gunshot wound.
