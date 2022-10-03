ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

God's word 77
3d ago

how stupid they must of need that money that killed so many people give he the maximum prison time

4
lgbt-15 assult weapon
3d ago

Look at the picture…they have a Biden Harris sticker on their Astrostar 😂🤷‍♂️ you can’t make this up folks

3
 

WIS-TV

Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death

BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics,...
CBS Denver

Semi-automatic gun, machete used in Northglenn burglary

Northglenn detectives said that two teen burglary suspects had a semi-automatic gun and a machete before they were shot and killed by the homeowner over the weekend after trespassing. Police believe the suspects were also responsible for burglarizing a nearby home on Sunday afternoon.When LJ Perceval and her son came home Sunday, it was clear someone broke into their house. She immediately called 911 and was told it would be a while before officers responded, due to a "more serious" situation down the street. Perceval soon learned the crimes were connected and the burglary suspects were dead. Northglenn police connected her burglary to the juveniles shot and killed after trespassing around the corner.Northglenn police report the suspects broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. That's where police say the suspects and the homeowner exchanged gunfire.   The Colorado Make My Day law gives homeowners immunity from prosecution if they kill an intruder in their home under certain conditions.
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

$30,000 reward offered in Denver deadly shooting from 2016

A $30,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for help identifying a person involved in a cold case deadly shooting. It happened on April 3, 2016 in the middle of the afternoon.The shooting happened in the alley at 3219 West Nevada Place close to Alameda and Federal. The victim, Scott Breitinger, was found near his motorcycle suffering from a gunshot wound.
DENVER, CO
