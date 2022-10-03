Man Fires Shots In Arundel Mills Mall Food Court While Adjusting His Pants

Arundel Mills Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are searching for a suspect accused of firing shots while adjusting his pants in the food court area of the Arundel Mills Mall over the weekend, authorities say.

Witnesses say the suspect appeared to have been adjusting his pants when the firearm he had been concealing went off into the floor of the food court area of the mall around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The suspect, described as a Black male with a dark complexion, medium build, black hair and wearing black cargo type pants, black sneakers with white soles, a black shirt and tan jacket, fled with other mall patrons.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the shooting.

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

