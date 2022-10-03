ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Dognappers Wanted In Maryland For Armed Anne Arundel Apartment Robbery: Police

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
The robbery happened in the 200 block of Etter Drive in Laurel. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A group of dognappers is at large in Maryland after stealing three animals during a sale gone wrong, police in Anne Arundel say.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officers from the Anne Arundel Police Department responded to a reported robbery that had just taken place in the 200 block of Etter Drive in Laurel.

According to the victims, they met three suspects to sell a dog in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Jill Lane and Ertter Drive.

When they arrived, two of the suspects allegedly brandished handguns and forced the victims to the exterior entrance of their basement floor apartment. They then took two adult dogs and a puppy before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV being driven by a woman.

The suspects were described as two Black men who were armed with handguns. The third was a white woman driving a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Anne Arundel Police Department by calling (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tipline at (410) 222-4700.

