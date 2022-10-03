CHICAGO (CBS) -- A jury is deliberating in the case of a man accused of murdering six of his extended family members.Diego Uribe is charged along with his girlfriend, Jafeth Ramos, with going to a home in Gage Park to rob his relatives in February 2016. But the robbery but the robbery then stretched out into a three-hour bloodbath inside the bungalow in the 5700 block of South California Avenue.It ended up with six people – including two children – dead.It was Feb. 4, 2016, when police found the bodies of 62-year-old Noe Martinez Sr.; his wife, 58-year-old Rosaura Martinez; their son, 38-year-old Noe Martinez Jr; their daughter 32-year-old Maria Herminia Martinez; and her two sons, 13-year-old Leonardo Cruz and 10-year-old Alexis Cruz.Ramos agreed to a plea deal in exchange for her testimony. On the stand, she described how Uribe methodically killed each victim.Attorneys for Uribe said he could not have killed all six people by himself – instead suggesting that he was present when the family was killed in a robbery by four masked men.

