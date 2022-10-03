Read full article on original website
toni payne
4d ago
“Cowardly” act would be correct! Acting so stupid, attacking Lil Moma and a car full of babies… praying for info and capture of this/these “cowards”! Let them parents in prison that don’t get to be with their Babies handle it…. 💔 prayers for Lil Moma and them traumatized babies..
Reply
4
AP_001650.6ced58bc11104039a977d45f39ae50dc.1732
4d ago
People are crazy and its like we live in a war good against evil . Nothing I’d getting better it’s getting worse god we need to get rid of the democrats .
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get $500 each monthJake WellsChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Related
wbrc.com
3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) – A toddler boy was shot and killed in what police are calling a road-rage incident in Chicago. All that remains of the terrifying incident that left 3-year-old Mateo Zastro dead is shattered glass. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was riding in the car with...
Jury deliberates in trial of Diego Uribe, accused of murdering six family members in 2016
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A jury is deliberating in the case of a man accused of murdering six of his extended family members.Diego Uribe is charged along with his girlfriend, Jafeth Ramos, with going to a home in Gage Park to rob his relatives in February 2016. But the robbery but the robbery then stretched out into a three-hour bloodbath inside the bungalow in the 5700 block of South California Avenue.It ended up with six people – including two children – dead.It was Feb. 4, 2016, when police found the bodies of 62-year-old Noe Martinez Sr.; his wife, 58-year-old Rosaura Martinez; their son, 38-year-old Noe Martinez Jr; their daughter 32-year-old Maria Herminia Martinez; and her two sons, 13-year-old Leonardo Cruz and 10-year-old Alexis Cruz.Ramos agreed to a plea deal in exchange for her testimony. On the stand, she described how Uribe methodically killed each victim.Attorneys for Uribe said he could not have killed all six people by himself – instead suggesting that he was present when the family was killed in a robbery by four masked men.
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley
CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
Man injured in Near West Side shooting during carjacking attempt, Chicago police say
Chicago police said the suspects shot the victim after he refused to turn over his car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3-year-old killed during road rage incident in Chicago
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed while in a car with his mother on the Southwest side of Chicago.
cwbchicago.com
Woman found dead in Lakeview nightclub; death investigation launched
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found unresponsive in a Lakeview nightclub early Saturday. Officers and EMS responded to Berlin, 954 West Belmont, just after the bar’s 4 a.m. closing time after a 911 caller reported that their friend was passed out in the restroom.
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
2-year-old boy shoots himself in the head in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself in the head Tuesday afternoon in Joliet.Joliet police said officers found the boy inside a home in the 300 block of South Comstock Street around 12:15 p.m., and immediately began performing life-saving measures.The boy was taken to AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. He was later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.Police said it appears the boy accidentally shot himself in the head after finding an unsecured handgun in a bedroom of the home.The boy's mother was at home at the time, and is cooperating with police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evanston teen born with his intestines outside of his stomach now a star high school football player
EVANSTON, Ill. — Shannique Shelton recalls a moment from 15 years ago as if it happened 15 seconds ago. The Chicago teaching assistant was pregnant and had just completed her first ultrasound when the doctor abruptly left the room. When he returned, he had the image, and several concerns. “He goes, ‘Ms. Shelton?’ I said, […]
Bono Announces 14-Date Solo Concert Tour to Promote 'Surrender' Memoir: 'I Miss Being Onstage'
The tour, which kicks off at New York's Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, coincides with the release of the U2 rocker's new memoir Bono is going on tour! Earlier this week, the U2 frontman, 62, announced a series of solo shows in support of his forthcoming memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which is due out Nov. 1. "I miss being onstage and the closeness of U2's audience," Bono said in a press release. "In these shows, I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell... Plus...
Man offers woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabs girl by the hair, police say
Chicago police charged a man with offering a woman $150 for her 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing the girl by the hair before letting go and running away on Chicago’s Northwest Side. It happened on the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
People
335K+
Followers
54K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 3