mitchellnow.com
Dolores Kelsey, 94, Mitchell
Dolores passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell; visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 PM in Servicemen’s Cemetery. Arrangements by Will Funeral Chapel. Lori...
Nona Lucille Markus, 90
Nona died Saturday, Oct. 1, in Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, at Harrison Community Church North. Burial will be in Harrison Cemetery. Arrangements by Koehn Brothers Funeral Home.
Gloria Faye Hempel, 63, Kimball
Gloria passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home. Memorial Services are 10:30 AM Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Kimball Protestant Parish. A Committal Service will follow at Kimball Community Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
Mitchell City Council discusses Lake Mitchell at budget work session on Monday
The Mitchell City Council discussed the Lake Mitchell Project at a budget work session on Monday night prior to the regular council meeting. Dangerous algae levels have forced the closure of the lake for parts of the past several summers. The city hopes to tackle the problem by dredging the lake and improving the watershed. Public Works Director Joe Schroeder updated the council on the project.
