Tampa, FL

Suspect arrested after jumping into Tampa Bay to evade police

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida.

The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.

In the accompanying post, police said Dean was arrested after snatching a wallet from a woman in the parking lot of a hotel.

Witnesses told police Dean ran to Cypress Point Beach. When officers arrived, Dean jumped into Tampa Bay and began to swim away to evade capture, WFLA reported.

Police said that Dean made it approximately 200 feet offshore before surrendering.

Dean was charged with robbery and resisting officers without violence. Jail records show Dean was also arrested on warrants for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and probation violations, WFLA reported.

