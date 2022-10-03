Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Schmidt blasts Kelly’s justice commission despite his affirmation of racial bias by Kansas police
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt’s new campaign commercials castigate Gov. Laura Kelly for creating in 2020 a Commission on Racial Equity and Justice to search for solutions to problems within Kansas law enforcement agencies. Ads released Thursday and Friday by the Schmidt campaign ripped the commission...
lawrencekstimes.com
Environmental group gives Kansas, Missouri utilities low marks for clean energy transition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas and Missouri’s largest utilities earned nearly failing grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy, according to a new report from a national environmental group. The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” report gave Evergy an 18% for its...
lawrencekstimes.com
Governor candidates Kelly and Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kansas schools safer
TOPEKA — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
Comments / 0