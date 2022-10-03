ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor candidates Kelly and Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kansas schools safer

TOPEKA — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
