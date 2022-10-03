Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
UF community weighs in ahead of UF presidential finalist Sen. Ben Sasse’s campus visit
The announcement of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, (R-Nebraska), as the sole candidate to replace Kent Fuchs as UF president caused a stir not only in the university community, but the national political landscape. Public comments on Sasse's hire ranged from optimistic to fatalistic, from UF students to the chair of...
Independent Florida Alligator
Kat Cammack makes pre-election stop with UF College Republicans ahead of potential 'red wave'
A typical public appearance finds Rep. Kat Cammack in a dress and heels, but after Tuesday presented a packed agenda, she opted for more comfortable attire in her last engagement of the day. Cammack, the Republican incumbent for the U.S. House in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, pulled together a purple...
