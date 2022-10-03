ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
WIFR

One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 67-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Boone County deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the intersection of Stateline and Capron roads in Boone County. Both Jerome J. Epping, 67,...
wcsjnews.com

One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80

One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 on Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
MORRIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant

A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
LOSTANT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, IL
Lee County, IL
Crime & Safety
Dixon, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Dixon, IL
City
Sublette, IL
Lee County, IL
Accidents
County
Lee County, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman seriously hurt in Kane County crash

An Aurora woman was hurt in a pedestrian versus pickup truck crash Tuesday night in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in area of Allen Road and Ketchum Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township. Police say a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Marco Rivera, of Elgin,...
KANE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lee County Sheriff#Buick#Moormans
nrgmediadixon.com

Whiteside County Sheriff and IDNR Advises What to Do if You Come Across Mountain Lion Reportedly Roaming Around Whiteside County

Around 9:00 am Thursday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff reported there was a sighting of what was believed to be a mountain lion. The animal was reportedly spotted south of Morrison. The Sheriff’s Department said out of an abundance of caution, the department asked for all students in Morrison Schools to be kept inside the buildings.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Beloved QC eatery owner dies in car crash

Members of a family well-known in the area for their barbecue restaurants, are reeling after a collision killed two people close to them over the weekend. The crash was shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue to report to a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which was on its side. Both the East Moline Fire Department and Genesis-Illini EMTs arrived to treat injuries.
EAST MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Sioux City Journal

22-year-old's death at Illinois Tyson Foods site was medical

The 22-year-old East Moline man who collapsed and died after his shift at Tyson Foods near Joslin this summer had a medical condition. Autopsy and toxicology results indicate Casen Garcia died on July 9 as the result of complications from an enlarged heart. Toxicology results showed no sign of illegal drug use, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustsafson said Thursday.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspects stole bowling alley ATM, then left it in field

A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
DAVENPORT, IA
wcsjnews.com

Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female

A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
DWIGHT, IL
WIFR

Two-car accident Wednesday night affects traffic near BMO Harris Bank Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are asking us to avoid the area near the BMO Harris Bank Center Wednesday night following a two-car accident in downtown Rockford. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Church and Chestnut Streets. The truck was on it’s side with passengers stuck in the vehicle. Police haven’t released any information on the cause of the crash but say they don’t believe anyone was seriously injured.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim’s name has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner after a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Cleonta Day, 31, of Rockford died Tuesday after a shooting in the 600 block of 12th Street. Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....

Comments / 0

Community Policy