PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime alert tonight from a horrific crime that happened in Prichard earlier this week. Eugene Sneed was arrested for abusing his own little girl allegedly pouring boiling hot water down the one-year old's throat. A judge revoked Sneed’s bond today in court and he remains in Metro Jail. The District Attorney said Sneed was a danger to not only himself, but to others. That's because this isn't the first time. He's had run ins with the law, he's been charged with multiple violent crimes in the past and was out on bond when he allegedly burned his child.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO