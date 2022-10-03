Read full article on original website
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man puts on helmet, charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested last Thursday after putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. David Taylor, 41, is charged with cruelty towards a child and disorderly conduct. The incident happened on...
Man shot, life flighted to Sacred Heart: Santa Rosa Co. Deputies
UPDATE — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are now working the case as an accidental shooting. MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, one man has been shot and life flighted to Sacred Heart. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies with a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
WEAR
Hundreds attend counseling session following deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County officials are calling Thursday's counseling session at Bellview Ballpark a success. Michael Rhodes, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the county says about 200 people showed up and dozens of them took advantage of the counseling. WEAR News previously reported extra deputies would...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach teen accused of making threats online while displaying weapon
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident allegedly seen on a video with a weapon and making threats has voluntarily surrendered without incident and was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a statement. According to...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigate man found shot in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are now working this case as an accidental shooting. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a shooting in Milton Friday afternoon. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. deputies found a man...
WEAR
Okaloosa Shred-A-Thon rescheduled for January
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Reminder, Saturday's Shred-A-Thon event in Okaloosa County is cancelled. The event was going to take place at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. Right now, the fair is being held at that location. It was delayed due to Ian, and runs through Saturday. The Okaloosa Shred-A-Thon is rescheduled...
WEAR
Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Escambia County has been found
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has safely located Amanda Dees Harper. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman in Escambia County. According to deputies, 42-year-old Amanda Dees Harper was last seen Friday around 11:15 a.m. on...
WEAR
United Way of West Florida holds 29th Day of Caring in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
The United Way of West Florida is holding it's 29th Day of Caring event in Northwest Florida Friday. The organization is working 15 different locations across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with a goal of completing service projects for local agencies and schools. Friday morning, the organization started with a...
WEAR
Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
WEAR
'Come forward': Parents hope for info leading to arrest in Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Moments after the shooting at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County Saturday were chaos. Parents were frantically trying to get their children out of the park, or find them in the crowd of people. WEAR News spoke to one mother who says other parents are very scared...
ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
WEAR
City of Crestview hosting donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The City of Crestview is hosting a donation drive to help Hurricane Ian victims. The donation drive will be held at Crestview's City Hall located at 198 N Wilson Street. The drive starts on Saturday and runs through Monday. Donations will be accepted from from 8 a.m....
WEAR
Adams Sanitation fights to provide services to South Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Adams Sanitation is fighting to be able to give their waste services to South Santa Rosa County. On Sept. 22, Adams Sanitation was granted a permit to operate in South Santa Rosa County by county commissioners. Waste Pro currently operates in the area and has...
WEAR
Prichard man allegedly burns toddler, sparks Aniah’s Law conversation
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime alert tonight from a horrific crime that happened in Prichard earlier this week. Eugene Sneed was arrested for abusing his own little girl allegedly pouring boiling hot water down the one-year old's throat. A judge revoked Sneed’s bond today in court and he remains in Metro Jail. The District Attorney said Sneed was a danger to not only himself, but to others. That's because this isn't the first time. He's had run ins with the law, he's been charged with multiple violent crimes in the past and was out on bond when he allegedly burned his child.
WEAR
Adult, child charged for burglaries at Elberta schools
ELBERTA, Ala. -- Police arrested an adult and filed charges against a juvenile for burglaries at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High schools. Elberta Police was alerted of the incident on Monday. Police say the burglaries took place at the schools Sunday night. No damage was reported, but several items were...
Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5. The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death. If […]
Donor offering $10,000 reward for tips in deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can give information about the deadly shooting that happened at a Pensacola park. On Saturday, Sept. 1, shots were fired at the park while several football games were taking place. When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old man dead […]
Police now investigating fetus, found in auctioned funeral home storage unit
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
utv44.com
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
