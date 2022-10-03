ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
City
Milton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputies investigate man found shot in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are now working this case as an accidental shooting. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a shooting in Milton Friday afternoon. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. deputies found a man...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa Shred-A-Thon rescheduled for January

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Reminder, Saturday's Shred-A-Thon event in Okaloosa County is cancelled. The event was going to take place at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. Right now, the fair is being held at that location. It was delayed due to Ian, and runs through Saturday. The Okaloosa Shred-A-Thon is rescheduled...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Shooting#Football Players#Bellview Packers#Association
WEAR

Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WEAR

City of Crestview hosting donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The City of Crestview is hosting a donation drive to help Hurricane Ian victims. The donation drive will be held at Crestview's City Hall located at 198 N Wilson Street. The drive starts on Saturday and runs through Monday. Donations will be accepted from from 8 a.m....
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Prichard man allegedly burns toddler, sparks Aniah’s Law conversation

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime alert tonight from a horrific crime that happened in Prichard earlier this week. Eugene Sneed was arrested for abusing his own little girl allegedly pouring boiling hot water down the one-year old's throat. A judge revoked Sneed’s bond today in court and he remains in Metro Jail. The District Attorney said Sneed was a danger to not only himself, but to others. That's because this isn't the first time. He's had run ins with the law, he's been charged with multiple violent crimes in the past and was out on bond when he allegedly burned his child.
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

Adult, child charged for burglaries at Elberta schools

ELBERTA, Ala. -- Police arrested an adult and filed charges against a juvenile for burglaries at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High schools. Elberta Police was alerted of the incident on Monday. Police say the burglaries took place at the schools Sunday night. No damage was reported, but several items were...
ELBERTA, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5.  The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death.  If […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy