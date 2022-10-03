Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?
It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
TV Fanatic
Walker Season 3 Episode 1
Walker Season 3 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Bring It On: Cheer or Die's Karen Lam and Kerri Medders on Reinventing Franchise With Slasher Movie
The Bring It On franchise has been around since 2000, taking viewers into the world of cheerleading. The seventh entry in the series, Bring It On: Cheer Or Die, is a complete overhaul, adding a slasher element that was not present in the prior installments. Director Karen Lam wanted to...
TV Fanatic
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure
We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
TV Fanatic
Teen Wolf Movie Gets a First Look Clip and a Premiere Date!
We finally know when we can check back in with the residents of Beacon Hills, and it's soon. During the New York Comic Con panel for the Teen Wolf Movie, it was revealed that the special event will launch on January 26, 2023!. That means we don't have long to...
TV Fanatic
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 2
Who killed someone and hid their body inside a mannequin?. Halloween descended on Sin City on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2, and it was time for the CSIs to find a killer. Meanwhile, Catherine enlisted the help of Folson to search for her friend who disappeared. What did she...
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...
The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
TV Fanatic
Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Halloween II
Everything has changed, and we need another few episodes to assess whether it's for the better. Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with Jake, Devon, and Lexy apart, but they were back together by the end, thanks to Chucky's most wicked plan. If you watch Chucky online, you know...
TV Fanatic
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
TV Fanatic
Nick Antosca, Jan Broberg, Jake Lacey, Colin Hanks, Mckenna Grace, and Lio Tipton on A Friend of the Family
A Friend of the family premieres on Peacock on October 6. The series is a fictionalized take on a story you may know very well. Jan Broberg's story was previously told on the Netflix docuseries, Abducted in Plain Sight. Now, from creator Nick Antosca and with Broberg's help as an...
TV Fanatic
Outer Range Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video
Outer Range will not be one and done at Prime Video. The streaming service picked up a second season of the neo-Western drama on Thursday. The series follows a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers a mysterious black void in the pasture following the arrival of Autumn, a drifter with a connection to Abbott's ranch.
TV Fanatic
Kelsey Grammer Teams with Daughter Spencer Grammer for Lifetime Christmas Movie
Sure, the Frasier revival was just picked up by Paramount+, but does award Kelsey Grammer the opportunity to work with his daughter?. For that, you'll have to tune in to an upcoming film airing as a part of the It's A Wonderful Lifetime lineup on Lifetime. Tony Award winner, three-time...
TV Fanatic
Great American Family Unveils Holiday Slate
Are you ready for Great American Family's holiday slate?. Great American Family today unveiled the 18 all-new original movies premiering as part of the network’s holiday programming franchise, Great American Christmas. The annual programming event returns on Friday, October 21, with original Christmas movie premieres every weekend, and Christmas...
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire
Reginald's life changed in Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1. Feauturing the MCU's Jacob Batalon in the titular role; but is it worth watching? Check out our review here!
TV Fanatic
Blockbuster: Netflix Unveils trailer for Workplace Comedy
If the answer to that question is YES, then Netflix might have the perfect show for you. The streaming service unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming workplace comedy titled -- you guessed it -- Blockbuster. The trailer looks very much like an NBC comedy, and that should bode well...
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Dead Weight
Vampires seem to be making a comeback on the small screen, and Syfy brings a comedic entry into the resurgence. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 managed to provide some light-hearted vampire fun while staying true to vampires. While its seriousness is still evident, we can appreciate its fun...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 Review: Keeping the Faith
It's a rapidly changing world, and everyone's feeling the pressure. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 gave us the cops' perspective on the modern world's increased cynicism and high crime rates. This is nothing new for this series, but this time was different. Frank took his friend, the Archbishop, on...
TV Fanatic
Falling for Christmas: Lindsay Lohan Suffers From Amnesia in Trailer for Netflix Movie
Lindsay Lohan is back, and her first Netflix rom-com looks like a winner. Netflix on Friday dropped the official trailer for Falling for Christmas. “Happy holidays, everyone! Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” the actress says at the top of the clip before the trailer gets underway.
TV Fanatic
Wolf Pack Official Teaser Trailer Finds Fresh Material for Werewolves from Teen Wolf's Jeff Davis
Paramount+ is using the Teen Wolf movie to launch an new werewolf series. Wolf Pack comes from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, so the timing is perfect. And it boasts among its cast none other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Paramount+ today announced that the original...
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3 Review: A Brief History of Crime
Now, this was a lot of fun. There wasn't anything crazy about Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3. No wild and out-there twists or shocking discoveries. But this hour was fun from start to finish, and that's exactly how I like my Big Sky. Sometimes nice and simple can really...
