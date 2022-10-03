ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?

It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
Walker Season 3 Episode 1

Walker Season 3 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
Teen Wolf Movie Gets a First Look Clip and a Premiere Date!

We finally know when we can check back in with the residents of Beacon Hills, and it's soon. During the New York Comic Con panel for the Teen Wolf Movie, it was revealed that the special event will launch on January 26, 2023!. That means we don't have long to...
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Who killed someone and hid their body inside a mannequin?. Halloween descended on Sin City on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2, and it was time for the CSIs to find a killer. Meanwhile, Catherine enlisted the help of Folson to search for her friend who disappeared. What did she...
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...

The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Halloween II

Everything has changed, and we need another few episodes to assess whether it's for the better. Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with Jake, Devon, and Lexy apart, but they were back together by the end, thanks to Chucky's most wicked plan. If you watch Chucky online, you know...
Outer Range Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

Outer Range will not be one and done at Prime Video. The streaming service picked up a second season of the neo-Western drama on Thursday. The series follows a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers a mysterious black void in the pasture following the arrival of Autumn, a drifter with a connection to Abbott's ranch.
Great American Family Unveils Holiday Slate

Are you ready for Great American Family's holiday slate?. Great American Family today unveiled the 18 all-new original movies premiering as part of the network’s holiday programming franchise, Great American Christmas. The annual programming event returns on Friday, October 21, with original Christmas movie premieres every weekend, and Christmas...
Reginald the Vampire

Reginald's life changed in Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1. Feauturing the MCU's Jacob Batalon in the titular role; but is it worth watching? Check out our review here!
Blockbuster: Netflix Unveils trailer for Workplace Comedy

If the answer to that question is YES, then Netflix might have the perfect show for you. The streaming service unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming workplace comedy titled -- you guessed it -- Blockbuster. The trailer looks very much like an NBC comedy, and that should bode well...
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Dead Weight

Vampires seem to be making a comeback on the small screen, and Syfy brings a comedic entry into the resurgence. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 managed to provide some light-hearted vampire fun while staying true to vampires. While its seriousness is still evident, we can appreciate its fun...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 Review: Keeping the Faith

It's a rapidly changing world, and everyone's feeling the pressure. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 gave us the cops' perspective on the modern world's increased cynicism and high crime rates. This is nothing new for this series, but this time was different. Frank took his friend, the Archbishop, on...
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3 Review: A Brief History of Crime

Now, this was a lot of fun. There wasn't anything crazy about Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3. No wild and out-there twists or shocking discoveries. But this hour was fun from start to finish, and that's exactly how I like my Big Sky. Sometimes nice and simple can really...
