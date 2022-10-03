Read full article on original website
Crash at I-20, 520 interchange blocks one lane
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Traffic is slow Thursday morning after a crash at the I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway interchange. According to Richmond County Dispatch the call came in at 5:19 a.m. Witness say there is only lane open heading eastbound and traffic backed up. There are reports of injuries, but extent of those injuries are unknown […]
WRDW-TV
Crash on I-20 causes lane closures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eastbound lanes were closed on I-20 near Bobby Jones Expressway due to a vehicle crash. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:18 a.m. There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Lanes are now back open.
Previously-missing endangered adult located safe
Investigators need your help in locating a missing endangered adult.
WRDW-TV
Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County
NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
Interstate reopened following Wednesday morning crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders in Columbia County cleaning up a crash on I-20 eastbound, near exit 187. There are reports of 3 vehicles involved. Two minor injuries have been reported, one person refused treatment. Traffic is being rerouted through the weigh station. The call came in about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Motorists […]
WRDW-TV
Missing endangered Richmond County woman located, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were seeking a missing endangered woman. On Friday, Lara Bordeaux Schmidt, 67, was located safe, officials say.
WRDW-TV
Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Jalen Oliver, 19, is wanted for reference to an aggravated assault. Deputies say it happened on Aug. 8, at the 2300 block of Travis Road. They say Oliver is known to...
AFD responds to structure fire on Emmett St. in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home located at 1132 Emmett Street. No word if the home was occupied or how the fire started. We’ll bring you the […]
Richmond County Coroner’s Officer responds to suspicious death on Bennock Mill Road
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to a suspicious death that happened on Monday. According to the Coroner’s Office, the incident was on the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road. Authorities say Cherry Hoover, 64, was found dead in the driver’s seat of her SUV, which was parked in the […]
wgac.com
Speeds Top 130 mph in Motorcycle Chase Involving Local Teen
A Columbia County teenager was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase on his motorcycle this week at speeds topping 130 MPH. Eighteen-year-old Logan Grant McKee and two others were caught speeding on Washington Road near Eubank Drive in Appling, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
wgac.com
Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Richmond County
The body of a woman was found in a vehicle Monday in Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the body of 64-year-old Cherry Hoover was spotted in her vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road, close to her home. The cause of Hoover’s death...
Suspect sought in Aggravated Assault case on Travis Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent shooting incident. 19-year-old Jalen Oliver is wanted in reference to the incident that occurred on August 8 on the 2300 block of Travis Road. Investigators say he is known to frequent that area and is considered Armed & […]
Man charged after leading deputies on motorcycle chase, exceeding 130 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is behind bars after authorities say he led deputies on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle driving over 130 MPH. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Logan Grant McKee, 18, was one of the three motorcyclists who were speeding on Washington Road near Eubank Drive […]
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this runaway Burke County teen?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen. On Wednesday, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara, 17, ran away from her home on the 1000 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Ga. She is described as five feet three inches tall...
wfxg.com
Woman's body found in her car on Bennock Mill Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta. According to the coroner's office, the body of sixty-four-year-old Cherry Hoover was found in her vehicle on the 600 block of Bennock Mill Rd. Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle two structure fires along Laney Walker Boulevard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews fought a structure fire late Tuesday on James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to respond at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators on the scene said the fire started in the...
WRDW-TV
Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more about a deer stand at the Landings @ 237 apartments. Formerly known as ‘Fox Den.’. Friday, a banner with Commissioners Catherine Smith McKnight and John Clarke’s names on it was taken down. But the stand remains. The security...
WRDW-TV
18-year-old suspect arrested in shooting that injured 1
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a person and damaged a home and some vehicles, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Alan Damon Norris Jr. was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident last month in the 2900 block...
Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
