ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Crash at I-20, 520 interchange blocks one lane

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Traffic is slow Thursday morning after a crash at the I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway interchange. According to Richmond County Dispatch the call came in at 5:19 a.m. Witness say there is only lane open heading eastbound and traffic backed up. There are reports of injuries, but extent of those injuries are unknown […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash on I-20 causes lane closures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eastbound lanes were closed on I-20 near Bobby Jones Expressway due to a vehicle crash. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:18 a.m. There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Lanes are now back open.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County

NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Accidents
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Interstate reopened following Wednesday morning crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders in Columbia County cleaning up a crash on I-20 eastbound, near exit 187. There are reports of 3 vehicles involved. Two minor injuries have been reported, one person refused treatment. Traffic is being rerouted through the weigh station. The call came in about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Motorists […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Jalen Oliver, 19, is wanted for reference to an aggravated assault. Deputies say it happened on Aug. 8, at the 2300 block of Travis Road. They say Oliver is known to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

AFD responds to structure fire on Emmett St. in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home located at 1132 Emmett Street. No word if the home was occupied or how the fire started. We’ll bring you the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
wgac.com

Speeds Top 130 mph in Motorcycle Chase Involving Local Teen

A Columbia County teenager was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase on his motorcycle this week at speeds topping 130 MPH. Eighteen-year-old Logan Grant McKee and two others were caught speeding on Washington Road near Eubank Drive in Appling, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Richmond County

The body of a woman was found in a vehicle Monday in Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the body of 64-year-old Cherry Hoover was spotted in her vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road, close to her home. The cause of Hoover’s death...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Suspect sought in Aggravated Assault case on Travis Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent shooting incident. 19-year-old Jalen Oliver is wanted in reference to the incident that occurred on August 8 on the 2300 block of Travis Road. Investigators say he is known to frequent that area and is considered Armed & […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Have you seen this runaway Burke County teen?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen. On Wednesday, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara, 17, ran away from her home on the 1000 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Ga. She is described as five feet three inches tall...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Woman's body found in her car on Bennock Mill Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta. According to the coroner's office, the body of sixty-four-year-old Cherry Hoover was found in her vehicle on the 600 block of Bennock Mill Rd. Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews battle two structure fires along Laney Walker Boulevard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews fought a structure fire late Tuesday on James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to respond at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators on the scene said the fire started in the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

18-year-old suspect arrested in shooting that injured 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a person and damaged a home and some vehicles, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Alan Damon Norris Jr. was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident last month in the 2900 block...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy