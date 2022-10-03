ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County sees third straight day of record gas prices

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcgOS_0iK3i5RZ00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Monday for the third consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $6.398.

The average price has risen 17 consecutive days and 30 of the past 31, increasing $1.176, including eight-tenths of a cent Sunday and 15.7 cents Thursday, the largest daily increase since July 11, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 61.4 cents more than one week ago, $1.164 higher than one month ago and $2.037 greater than one year ago.

The increases Sunday and Monday were the smallest since Sept. 13 when the average price rose three-tenths of a cent.

CHECK GAS PRICES IN YOUR AREA

The record before Saturday was $6.373 set June 15.

The rising prices are the result of insufficient supply to meet demand caused in part by reduced production of gasoline from refineries undergoing maintenance, Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.799, one day after an 11-day streak of increases totaling 12.6 cents ended with a decrease of four-tenths of a cent. It is 7.4 cents more than one week ago, three-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and 60.3 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.217 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The streak of increases followed a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record high was set.

Comments / 1

Related
KPBS

San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen

October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
NBC Bay Area

100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County

Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#The Day After#Construction Maintenance#City News Service
disneydining.com

Landslide Halts Train Service Near Disney Resort

One of the great things about living in California is the hundreds of miles of gorgeous coastline. From San Diego to San Francisco and beyond, living and working by the water is something that a lot of people want in their lives. However, there are downsides to building things right along the water’s edge, and hundreds of thousands of Californians are about to learn that the hard way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Car Near North Park Was Changing Tire: CHP

A 31-year-old man was hit and killed by a car overnight while changing a flat tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the man was working on their tire on the right shoulder of I-805 southbound near Adams Avenue, CHP said. While the man was trying to change his tire, he was standing in a freeway lane and was truck by a 22-year-old man driving a white Toyota Camry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America

A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy