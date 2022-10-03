ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
FUN 107

Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost

One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
WEYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens

Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The 6 acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Downtown New Bedford Eyed for Possible Methadone Clinic

The New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a proposal this month for a "medical clinic" to be located at 268-270 Union Street at the corner of Seventh Street in Downtown New Bedford. The board's October 20, 2022 agenda contains a request for a "special permit" to sidestep the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown

If you are looking for one of the most beautiful coastal sceneries in the US, the road trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown has you covered. This road trip gives you the chance to soak up the sunshine on the beach, hike through natural beauty, and learn all about the sea-faring history of this part of America.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Amazing Animal Rescue of Fall River Kitten With Hazardous Headwear

A joint effort from Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has saved the life of a kitten wearing seriously hazardous headwear. Wearing a lampshade may mean you're the life of the party, but a kitten with a glass light fixture stuck on her head is not anyone's idea of a good time. Which is why when this six-month-old community kitten in Fall River turned up with a glass bowl on her noggin, residents called for help.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston

For $739k, a Beacon Hill condo with a roof deck

The one-bedroom, one-bath unit also has exposed brick and hardwood floors. A one-bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Beacon Hill is on the market for $739,000 and looks as if it were snatched right out of a Netflix Original capturing life in the city. Unit 41 at 32 Myrtle St. is cozy at 653 square feet with exposed brick, white walls ready for your design touch, and warm-hued hardwood flooring underfoot.
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list

Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
hot969boston.com

Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood

Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Cookie Maker Feeling the Squeeze of Inflation

I first met Jon Piwowarczyk when we were "patrol boys" at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in New Bedford in the late 1960s. Patrol boys wore orange belts and held red flags with the word "STOP" in white in the center as we bravely stepped in front of traffic on Ashley Boulevard to allow our classmates and teachers to cross safely.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
country1025.com

Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts

Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
HINGHAM, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here’s Why They Put Trees In Massachusetts Malls Back In The Day

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may have heard us talking about a recent YouTube video that was posted showing the inside of the now defunct Berkshire Mall. Included in the video's beginning was information and photos of the mall's inception. By September of '88 the mall was open and ready...
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
