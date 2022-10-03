Read full article on original website
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost
One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens
Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The 6 acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
Downtown New Bedford Eyed for Possible Methadone Clinic
The New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a proposal this month for a "medical clinic" to be located at 268-270 Union Street at the corner of Seventh Street in Downtown New Bedford. The board's October 20, 2022 agenda contains a request for a "special permit" to sidestep the...
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown
If you are looking for one of the most beautiful coastal sceneries in the US, the road trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown has you covered. This road trip gives you the chance to soak up the sunshine on the beach, hike through natural beauty, and learn all about the sea-faring history of this part of America.
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
Amazing Animal Rescue of Fall River Kitten With Hazardous Headwear
A joint effort from Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has saved the life of a kitten wearing seriously hazardous headwear. Wearing a lampshade may mean you're the life of the party, but a kitten with a glass light fixture stuck on her head is not anyone's idea of a good time. Which is why when this six-month-old community kitten in Fall River turned up with a glass bowl on her noggin, residents called for help.
WATCH: Massive bolts of lightning illuminate night sky over Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massive bolts of lightning illuminated the evening sky over Cape Cod on Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Videos shared with Boston 25 showed the bolts dancing in the darkness over Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. Christian Alexander said he captured the videos of the...
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
Dartmouth Fire Trucks Are Delivering Pizza and It Could Save Lives
If you happen to catch a Dartmouth fire truck serving double duty as a pizza delivery vehicle, we have a perfectly logical explanation. No, it has nothing to do with budget issues or firefighters trying to earn some extra cash while they're on the job. It's all part of fire...
For $739k, a Beacon Hill condo with a roof deck
The one-bedroom, one-bath unit also has exposed brick and hardwood floors. A one-bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Beacon Hill is on the market for $739,000 and looks as if it were snatched right out of a Netflix Original capturing life in the city. Unit 41 at 32 Myrtle St. is cozy at 653 square feet with exposed brick, white walls ready for your design touch, and warm-hued hardwood flooring underfoot.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Film Festival, Brewfest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
New Bedford Cookie Maker Feeling the Squeeze of Inflation
I first met Jon Piwowarczyk when we were "patrol boys" at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in New Bedford in the late 1960s. Patrol boys wore orange belts and held red flags with the word "STOP" in white in the center as we bravely stepped in front of traffic on Ashley Boulevard to allow our classmates and teachers to cross safely.
country1025.com
Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts
Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
Here’s Why They Put Trees In Massachusetts Malls Back In The Day
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may have heard us talking about a recent YouTube video that was posted showing the inside of the now defunct Berkshire Mall. Included in the video's beginning was information and photos of the mall's inception. By September of '88 the mall was open and ready...
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
Boston is a great city for foodies. With so many different restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go. If you're looking for a great place to get bagels, here are three incredible places that you'll love.
