NFL

Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Mike Evans Says Julio Jones Is Best Player in Falcons History

Julio Jones had a prolific run during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans believes the 33-year-old wide receiver is without peer in the franchise's history. "In my opinion, he's the best Falcon in history," Evans told reporters Friday. "I'm happy he's on...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Sluggish Colts-Broncos Game Shows QB Trades Rarely Result in Quick Fix

We'll freely admit it. Thursday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos looked like a stellar matchup over the summer. The Colts were coming off a nine-win season and added quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason. The Broncos had the league's third-ranked scoring defense in 2021 and added a future Hall of Famer in Russell Wilson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 5: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Maybe New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh foreshadowed a turnaround for his team when he talked about his stash of receipts. Gang Green has a 2-2 record, and our Week 5 sleepers list features two players from its roster who should get a lot of attention. That’s right—don’t overlook...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Kyle Pitts Won't Play for Falcons vs. Buccaneers Because of Hamstring Injury

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts won't play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury. ESPN's Michael Rothstein noted the Falcons ruled out their second-year tight end on Friday. It seemed unlikely Pitts would be given the green light to play after missing all...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Ranking NFL's Top Rookie WRs at Season's Quarter Mark

While the 2022 wave of rookie receivers adjusts to the NFL, three first-round selections have quickly emerged as the headliners. Four games into the 2022 season, Drake London, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are already key contributors. Each one is leading his respective team—the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets—in targets, along with receptions and yards in some cases.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Logan Thomas, Will Dissly, Top Waiver-Wire TEs to Target After Kyle Pitts' Injury

Fantasy managers who have been anticipating a Kyle Pitts breakout game will have to wait at least one more week. The Atlanta Falcons tight end will miss Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury. Like many players at the position, Pitts has been a fantasy...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tyreek Hill, Kyle Pitts, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 5

Tyreek Hill was a late addition to the NFL injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is dealing with a quad issue, but the Dolphins are still hopeful that he can play against the New York Jets in an AFC East battle at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Trade Twitter Barbs; Deion Sanders Interjects

Former NFL players Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy engaged in a war of words on Twitter, and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tried to lend a hand in squashing the beef. It all started with McCoy taking umbrage to Griffin poking fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after his disappointing performance on Thursday Night Football. Griffin responded by bringing up statistics, pointing out that he outperformed the former running back numerous times.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'

After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Seeing 'Several Outside Specialists' About Concussion

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't travel with the team for Sunday's Week 5 road game against the New York Jets. McDaniel added the third-year QB has been "seeing several outside specialists" during his recovery but...
NFL
Bleacher Report

3 Steelers Players Who Must Step Up in October

The Pittsburgh Steelers will usher in a new era at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, when Kenny Pickett makes his first start for the franchise. Pittsburgh will be hopeful the 24-year-old develops over the next few months and proves why he was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Patriots Sued by Fan Over Tom Brady Autographed American Flag

The New England Patriots are being sued by a fan who claims they ruined an American flag autographed by Tom Brady. Per the lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Daniel Vitale said he acquired the flag signed by the seven-time Super Bowl champion in early 2020 and at some point last year he reached out to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to gauge their interest in displaying it.
NFL

