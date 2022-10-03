While the 2022 wave of rookie receivers adjusts to the NFL, three first-round selections have quickly emerged as the headliners. Four games into the 2022 season, Drake London, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are already key contributors. Each one is leading his respective team—the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets—in targets, along with receptions and yards in some cases.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO