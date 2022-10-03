Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Says Julio Jones Is Best Player in Falcons History
Julio Jones had a prolific run during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans believes the 33-year-old wide receiver is without peer in the franchise's history. "In my opinion, he's the best Falcon in history," Evans told reporters Friday. "I'm happy he's on...
Bleacher Report
Sluggish Colts-Broncos Game Shows QB Trades Rarely Result in Quick Fix
We'll freely admit it. Thursday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos looked like a stellar matchup over the summer. The Colts were coming off a nine-win season and added quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason. The Broncos had the league's third-ranked scoring defense in 2021 and added a future Hall of Famer in Russell Wilson.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 5: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Maybe New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh foreshadowed a turnaround for his team when he talked about his stash of receipts. Gang Green has a 2-2 record, and our Week 5 sleepers list features two players from its roster who should get a lot of attention. That’s right—don’t overlook...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Pitts Won't Play for Falcons vs. Buccaneers Because of Hamstring Injury
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts won't play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury. ESPN's Michael Rothstein noted the Falcons ruled out their second-year tight end on Friday. It seemed unlikely Pitts would be given the green light to play after missing all...
Bleacher Report
Ranking NFL's Top Rookie WRs at Season's Quarter Mark
While the 2022 wave of rookie receivers adjusts to the NFL, three first-round selections have quickly emerged as the headliners. Four games into the 2022 season, Drake London, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are already key contributors. Each one is leading his respective team—the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets—in targets, along with receptions and yards in some cases.
Bleacher Report
Giants' Daniel Jones Will Play vs. Packers After Recovery from Ankle Injury
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is going to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Jones did not receive any designation on the injury report, clearing him to play in Week 5 after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Logan Thomas, Will Dissly, Top Waiver-Wire TEs to Target After Kyle Pitts' Injury
Fantasy managers who have been anticipating a Kyle Pitts breakout game will have to wait at least one more week. The Atlanta Falcons tight end will miss Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury. Like many players at the position, Pitts has been a fantasy...
Bleacher Report
Tyreek Hill, Kyle Pitts, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 5
Tyreek Hill was a late addition to the NFL injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is dealing with a quad issue, but the Dolphins are still hopeful that he can play against the New York Jets in an AFC East battle at MetLife Stadium.
Bleacher Report
Richard Sherman Calls Out Russell Wilson's Broncos, Uses Marshawn Lynch Reference
The Denver Broncos suffered a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, and there was some questionable play-calling near the end of the game. For former cornerback Richard Sherman, who is now an analyst for Amazon Prime, the finish brought up some flashbacks. After Denver's defense held...
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Bleacher Report
LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Trade Twitter Barbs; Deion Sanders Interjects
Former NFL players Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy engaged in a war of words on Twitter, and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tried to lend a hand in squashing the beef. It all started with McCoy taking umbrage to Griffin poking fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after his disappointing performance on Thursday Night Football. Griffin responded by bringing up statistics, pointing out that he outperformed the former running back numerous times.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson $245M Contract Mocked by NFL Twitter During Broncos' OT Loss to Colts
When the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade and then signed him to a $245 million contract extension with $165 million guaranteed, the team surely expected great things from its offense. Unfortunately, things just have not worked out the way they hoped. The Broncos lost an...
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Tom Brady: Shoulder 'Feels Great' Despite Injury; 'I'll Be There' vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady put to rest any doubt he would be out of the lineup Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady returned to practice on Thursday and later told reporters his shoulder "feels great" and that he'll "be there" when the Buccaneers take the field Sunday. Brady...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Brian Daboll Doesn't Deny Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Always Trying to Improve
Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to where it all began? It's possible. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't deny interest in the free-agent wide receiver on Friday when asked about the rumors linking him to the team. "We're always trying to improve our roster in any way that...
Bleacher Report
Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'
After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Seeing 'Several Outside Specialists' About Concussion
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't travel with the team for Sunday's Week 5 road game against the New York Jets. McDaniel added the third-year QB has been "seeing several outside specialists" during his recovery but...
Exclusive Interview: Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart Preview Indiana-Michigan Matchup
Big Noon Kickoff analysts Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart give a players' perspective on what Indiana football needs to do to slow down No. 4-ranked Michigan. Watch the full exclusive interviews, or read the transcript summary of their best comments.
Bleacher Report
ESPN: 'Sense' Commanders Willing to Be Patient with Ron Rivera amid Team's Struggles
The Washington Commanders are reportedly "willing to be patient" with head coach Ron Rivera amid the team's 1-3 start to the 2022 season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the "sense" is the Commanders aren't going to rush to make a coaching change "barring a season that completely goes off the rails."
Bleacher Report
3 Steelers Players Who Must Step Up in October
The Pittsburgh Steelers will usher in a new era at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, when Kenny Pickett makes his first start for the franchise. Pittsburgh will be hopeful the 24-year-old develops over the next few months and proves why he was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Bleacher Report
Patriots Sued by Fan Over Tom Brady Autographed American Flag
The New England Patriots are being sued by a fan who claims they ruined an American flag autographed by Tom Brady. Per the lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Daniel Vitale said he acquired the flag signed by the seven-time Super Bowl champion in early 2020 and at some point last year he reached out to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to gauge their interest in displaying it.
