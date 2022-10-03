ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus, Skaneateles girls soccer tie 1-1

By Phil Blackwell
 4 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Back on Sept. 3, the Skaneateles girls soccer team appeared to reassert its control over the area Class B ranks when it earned a 2-0 shutout over main challenger Westhill on the Warriors’ home turf.

But the two sides will meet again Thursday night at Hyatt Stadium, a key game in the regular-season homestretch – though, by the time they met, Marcellus had reestablished its place as a contender.

This was mostly due to what the Mustangs accomplished in last Tuesday’s battle with visiting Skaneateles, where in damp, moist conditions the two long-time rivals ended up in a 1-1 draw.

Having fallen entirely out of the state Class B rankings after rising to no. 2 the week before, the Lakers again found itself behind when Ava Aupperle scored in the 14th minute, assisted by Janie Powell.

A few minutes later, Paige Willard tied it off a feed from Kathryn Morrissey, and the stalemate began, lasting through the remaining 60-plus minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime.

All game long, the Mustangs’ defense was under assault, Skaneateles taking 26 shots overall. In one of her best games so far, Marcellus keeper JoJo Leubner put up 20 saves, with Skaneateles counterpart Mara Stanton getting six saves.

What happened after these teams met, though, was quite different.

Marcellus was upended Thursday night in a 2-1 defeat to Phoenix, who saw Danielle Sussey and Courtney Carter each net goals in the first half, which proved enough.

Corinne Aldrich had the Mustangs’ lone goal, and the hosts dominated the possession, but couldn’t get anything else behind Firebirds goalie Sara Ruetsch, who had 14 saves.

At least Marcellus rebounded on Saturday with a 5-0 shutout of Oswego where Powell netted two goals, witih single goals going to Aupperle, Lauren Weidner and Cece Powell, who joined Corinne Aldrich and Abby Bianchi in the assist column.

Skaneateles, meanwhile, roared past Mexico 6-1, with Maddy Ramsgard primarily responsible for getting the offense on track thanks to her season-best total of four assists.

Only Willard scored twice on the Lakers’ side, with Morrissey, Tate Ryan, Isabella Arroyo and Reese Gaidis also finding the net. Grace O’Gorman earned the Tigers’ lone goal.

Away from all this, Westhill put away Christian Brothers Academy 3-0 last Monday night, with Ashley Bolesh leading a well-balanced Warriors attack.

All told, Bolesh had one goal and one assist, with Lily Kinsella and Jules Bleskoski also finding the net and Mary Kate Rewakowski earning an assist.

And as the week ended, Westhill earned another shutout, handling General Brown 4-0 as four different players – Bolesh, Kinsella, Kara Rosenberger and Rosie Mahoney – earned those four goals. Elle Herrera and Mandy Pawelczyk picked up assists.

Westhll boys soccer gets 2-1 win over Skaneateles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two powerhouse boys soccer programs gathered once again when Skaneateles visited Westhill Thursday night, a great barometer for both sides with the Section III Class B playoffs looming. Westhill had won their initial meeting 1-0 at Hyatt Stadium in September on Luke Infanti’s goal. A...
Cazenovia girls soccer sweeps CBA, Holland Patent

CENTRAL NEW YORK – One win by the Cazenovia girls soccer team over Christian Brothers Academy was sweet, especially given that it required overtime to prevail over the Brothers Sept. 23 at Alibrandi Stadium. But when these same two teams got together again Tuesday at the Sean Googin Sports...
Athlete, coach Jimmy Ciccone remembered

To many young teenage athletes who grew up in Skaneateles in the 1950s and 1960s, Jimmy Ciccone was an ever-present figure in our community and tremendous participant and supporter of athletic youth programs. Ciccone passed away recently, and he will be missed by all his former players and those who...
West Genesee cross country picks up sweep of Liverpool

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In a week that would conclude with its appearance in the Manhattan Invitational, the West Genesee boys cross country team got a sweep of Wednesday’s three-team SCAC Metro division meet against Liverpool and Nottingham in Camillus. Topping the Warriors 19-36 and the Bulldogs 20-41,...
Skaneateles golfers second, Westhill third at fall sectional tournament

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Right up until Tuesday’s Section III fall tournaments, area high school boys golf teams were squeezing in matches that bad weather had postponed. Once the moment of decision arrived, though, they were greeted by sunshine and cool temperatures, along with keen competition that nearly saw Skaneateles claim fall championships honors in the Onondaga High School League.
Cazenovia girls tennis reaches sectional Class C semifinals

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Rising from a no. 7 seed, the Cazenovia girls tennis team would make a sustained run through the Section III Class C playoffs. Having pushed past No. 10 seed Manlius Pebble Hill 3-2 in the Sept. 30 opening round, the Lakers went north last Monday and, challenging no. 2 seed Lowville, was able to beat the Red Raiders 3-2.
Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer gets 1-0 win over Liverpool

CICERO – Perhaps two games cannot make up for the sheer importance of another one, at another inopportune time, that slipped away. Still, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer team gained as much satisfaction as it could from rival Liverpool in the 2022 regular season, capped by Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over the Warriors at Bragman Stadium.
Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

