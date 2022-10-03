Cazenovia girls volleyball splits matches, beats J-E in five sets

CENTRAL NEEW YORK – As it raced to a 6-1 start, the Cazenovia girls volleyball team understood that its toughest competition in the Onondaga High School League Liberty division still remained – namely, that other group of Lakers.

Skaneateles, the reigning Section III Class C champions, faced Cazenovia in the first of two regular-season meetings last Monday night and prevailed in three sets.

The first set proved closest, Cazenovia beaten 25-19 in that set as Skaneateles took the next two sets by 25-17 and 25-13 margins, led by Ayla Pas’cal’s 13 kills, Maddy Bender’s 30 assists and Alice Bender’s 19 assists.

Cazenovia got six kills and 10 digs from Maren Smith, with Zoe McLean picking up 14 digs. Lucy Bliss finished with seven assists and six digs, with Becca Ziemba contributing five digs.

Off until Friday night, Cazenovia was home to face Jordan-Elbridge and, at least at first, it proved simple enough, the Lakers dominating the first two sets 25-8 and 25-13.

J-E roared back, though, earning a 25-20 win in the third set and 25-16 decision in the fourth, the Eagles forcing the match to a fifth-set race to 15.

Regaining its poise, Cazenovia claimed that final set 15-9, with Ziemba and Bliss both earning eight assists and Ziemba serving up six aces as part of a strong serving effort.

Olivia Prykl stepped up with seven aces, a career mark, with Smith getting five aces to go with her 10 kills and five digs. Skeele earned eight kills in four sets as Ashley London contributed a pair of blocks.

In defeat, the Eagles got eight assists and nine digs from J-E’s Sarah Lane as Taylor Eaton paced the Eagles’ front line with seven kills.

At 7-2 on the season, Cazenovia will play three times this week, all on the road, with trips to Hannibal, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and Solvay in a four-day span.