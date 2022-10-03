ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia boys golfers earn win over Tully

By Phil Blackwell
 4 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the Cazenovia and Chittenango boys golf teams would make their way to the Bears’ home course at Rogues Roost to take part in Tuesday’s Section III Small School fall tournament.

Before this, each side would have a series of league matches, ones that were scheduled and ones that had to get made up from previous weather postponements.

The Lakers, rained out of last Tuesday’s match against Jordan-Elbridge, were victorious a day later against Tully, prevailing 217-234 over the Black Knights.

Over nine holes at Cazenovia Country Club, Will Guider shot a 40 to lead a top-three Cazenovia sweep.

Liam Colligan had a 41, while Chris Kelly had a 42. Tully’s William Lund had a 43, but Jack Byrnes, back after missing several matches due to his football commitments, shot a 44 and Nick Guider added a 47.

Chittenango was back on the course last Thursday to face unbeaten Christian Brothers Academy at Drumlins, taking a 193-224 defeat to the Brothers.

Ty Kelly shot 39, but CBA’s Jack Gregory (36) and James Stanton (37) show lower and Emmet Kilmartin matched it, while Alex Moesch’s 42 was behind Luke Snyder (40) and Eric Lee (41). Anthony Thousand shot a 42 and Henry Miller contributed a 49.

