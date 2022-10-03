Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 21:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva is experiencing record flooding. Despite a slow decline, the river level will remain above the record flood stage through much of next week. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.8 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 12.3 Fri 8 pm 12.2 12.2 12.1 12.0 11.8
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Road flooding in the Stratford Drive area of Cocoa. Flooding of streets and approaching low lying structures in the Lake Washington area of Melbourne. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest just below moderate flood stage overnight, then gradually fall below flood stage by early Wednesday evening, reaching 15.9 feet - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.4 Fri 8 pm 16.4 16.4 16.3 16.1 15.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Shingle Creek at Campbell continues a slow decline. Creek levels have fallen to just above the threshold for Moderate Flood Stage and will fall into minor flood stage overnight. Further falls are expected, with the river possibly reaching action stage Sunday night or Monday. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast starting later tonight. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 61.0 feet, Some Good Samaritan Village streets completely inundated, including Northgate Drive and Westgate Drive. Evacuations may become necessary. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 61.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Friday was 61.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 60.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 61.1 Fri 9 pm 60.6 MSG MSG MSG MSG
Comments / 0