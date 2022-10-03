ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rt0mT_0iK3hTKj00

A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Sept. 25 crash near Smithville, Missouri.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 25, Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash on Litton Way near Smithville Lake.

An investigation from the sheriff's office determined the driver of a Chevrolet Cruz struck the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.

Hundley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

On Sept. 27, the Clay County Sheriff announced that the driver of the Chevrolet, 49-year-old Jason Kissick of Smithville, was charged with second-degree assault in the crash and is suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Deputies said Kissick remains in the Clay County Detention Center and that additional charges are possible.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smithville, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Smithville, MO
County
Clay County, MO
Smithville, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithville Lake#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident#The Clay County Sheriff
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured When Trailblazer Strikes Bridge Three Times

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 33-year-old Cynthia L. Willcockson of Chilhowee, was on Missouri 13, north of Route Z just before 10 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right shoulder and struck a bridge (over Cooper Creek). The Chevy then returned to the roadway, crossed the center line and struck the left side of the bridge. The Chevy then crossed back to the other side and struck the bridge again and came to rest.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri

WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
WARSAW, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Lexington Residents Hurt, One Arrested In Rollover Accident Wednesday

Two Lexington residents were left with injuries, and one of them with felony level legal issues following a one vehicle rollover crash in Ray County Wednesday evening. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Lexington resident Joshua S. Clevenger was driving a 1998 Chevy Silverado on Pryor Road in Ray County at 6:55 Wednesday evening when his truck went off the left side of the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top.
RAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two

Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
WIBW

Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy