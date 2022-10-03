ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Missing Fairfax woman found

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

UPDATE: According to Fairfax Police, Felton has been found and is safe.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

41-year-old Kimberly Felton was last seen in the Centreville area of Fairfax County on Sunday, Oct. 2. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

According to police, 41-year-old Kimberly Paul Felton was last seen around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags UVW-3070 on the 14900 block of Rydell Road in the Centreville area.

Police searching for man who robbed Hull Street 7-Eleven using flannel shirt as disguise

Felton stands about 5’4″ and weighs around 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt and pink and black pants. Anyone who believes they have seen Felton or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

