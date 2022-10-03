Missing Fairfax woman found
UPDATE: According to Fairfax Police, Felton has been found and is safe.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.
According to police, 41-year-old Kimberly Paul Felton was last seen around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags UVW-3070 on the 14900 block of Rydell Road in the Centreville area.Police searching for man who robbed Hull Street 7-Eleven using flannel shirt as disguise
Felton stands about 5'4″ and weighs around 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt and pink and black pants. Anyone who believes they have seen Felton or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.
