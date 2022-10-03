Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County Covid Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 27 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 27 positives this week, 3 were PCR, and 24 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 12 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
koxe.com
BCSO names its first Rural School Resource Officer
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued the following information Friday morning:. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Blanket ISD, Brookesmith ISD, May ISD, and Zephyr ISD would like to announce the appointment of Brown County’s first rural School Resource Officer, Deputy Scotty Burke. Recently the sheriff’s office has...
koxe.com
2022 National Night Out Tuesday, October 11th
2022 National Night Out for Brown County presented by 3M is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Representatives from the Brownwood Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Early Police Department, area fire departments, and city officials travel around Brownwood, Early, and Brown County during the event to visit these gatherings and speak to those in attendance.
koxe.com
Brown County Republican Women’s Club to Hear from Texas Ranger
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, October 14th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. “We are honored to have Texas Ranger Jason Shea as our guest speaker. Ranger Shea is a member of the Special Response Team, has extensive experience working at the border and will be sharing his knowledge about the crisis at the border. If you are concerned about the border this is a meeting you don’t want to miss!”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Five Sentenced in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. John McBeth pled guilty to the felony offenses Driving While Intoxicated and Intoxication Assault and was sentenced to Ten (10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
koxe.com
Three killed in two-vehicle accident near Ballinger, including a Brownwood woman
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
koxe.com
Tuesday, October 11, Deadline to Register to Vote in Nov. 8 Election
The deadline to register to vote in the November 8th election is this Tuesday, October 11. In Brown County, you can register to vote on Tuesday at the Brown County Elections Office, just north of the courthouse. They are close Monday, for the Columbus Day holiday, but will be open Tuesday the 11th for those who need to register to vote.
koxe.com
Larry Petty, 81, of Brownwood
Larry Petty, age 81, of Brownwood, passed peacefully into Heaven surrounded by his loving family members on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday October 6 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday October 7 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
SALSA ANNOUNCES MEXICANO TRAILBLAZERS OF BROWNWOOD
Today, the Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action (SALSA) announced the 2022 class of Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood. SALSA spokesperson, Susie Flores, said “This year’s recipients of our Trailblazers award are truly exceptional and top of the class. With 16 earned college degrees, six honorary doctorates, and scholarly endeavors between them, they have taken the word “achievement” to a much higher level. Some are not only ‘the first’ Mexicanos to accomplish what they have, they’re also the first Brownwood residents in history to reach their level of success in their respective fields.” They are:
koxe.com
Bertha Petunia Tyson, 83
Bertha Petunia Tyson, age 83, passed to the arms of our Jesus on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
koxe.com
Annual Kiwanis Club of Brownwood Pancake Supper Nov. 8
The Kiwanis Club of Brownwood’s 70th Pancake Supper is slated to take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Brownwood Coliseum. Tickets are available from Brownwood Kiwanis Club members for $10 and proceeds will benefit programs that support the youth of the community. Pancakes and...
koxe.com
Early, Texas to be featured “Destination Days” city October 17th at State Fair
Over 24 days of the State Fair of Texas, Sept. 30–Oct. 23, 2022, more than 2.2 million visitors (2021 figures, at https://bigtex.com/about-us/daily-attendance/) will attend from within and outside Texas. The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest (since 1886), and most historic state fairs, provides a unique venue for the promotion of heritage tourism as a vitally important Texas product.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koxe.com
BHS Announces September Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their September 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. (Bottom row) Caleb Hines, Sydney Stewart, Luke Gray, Trinity Sessoms. The following students were recognized:. 9th:. Aaron Edmonds. Kiara Godinho. 10th:. Andre Martinez. Talia Craff. 11th:. Caleb Hines.
koxe.com
Linda Stevens, 76, of Goldthwaite
Linda Stevens, 76 of Goldthwaite, passed away Thursday. Visitation will be Sunday, October 9, from 4 to 6 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. A Graveside service will be Monday, October 10, at 2:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
koxe.com
Robert Long, 97, of Goldthwaite
Robert Long, 97 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
koxe.com
BHS Recognizes September Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their September 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. David Lambert was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS Principal Lindsay Smith and Assistant Principals Ginger Ketcher and Andy Gill were joined...
koxe.com
Samuel Thompson, 68
Samuel Thompson, 68, passed away on September 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Samuel Thompson was born on February 16, 1954, in Tuscon, AZ, to Curtis “Gail” Thompson and Lois “Jane” Vest. He married Paula Gresham on September 14, 2013, at their home. Samuel was an avid...
koxe.com
Brownwood Welcomes Big Spring for Homecoming Game
The Brownwood Lions begin their pursuit of a District Championship Friday night, October 7, at Gordon Wood Stadium as the Big Spring Steers come to town. Both teams are 4-2 through their season so far. Expect Big Spring to throw the ball early and often. Big Spring is averaging 28...
koxe.com
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
koxe.com
O.G. Lanier, 92, of Voss
O.G. Lanier, age 92, of Voss, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Street Church of Christ, 216 W. Elm Street, in Coleman with Lonnie Hamil officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Ranger Evergreen Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Comments / 0