Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Top 5 SEC Matchups for Week 6 (and Where to Watch)
Florida finds themselves as a mere 11-point favorite in the swamp this weekend. Their first SEC matchup since the loss to Tennessee comes against a Missouri team that has not looked good all season; until last week when they gave the number one Georgia bulldogs a scare, or rather a heart attack. The matchup to watch will be Anthony Richardson against Mizzou’s defense. This Tigers defense has three players in the top five solo tackle leaders in the SEC. Can they build off that momentum from last week and give The Gators a scare of their own or will Florida handle business at home?
Oakland’s Football Team Loses First Game Since the 2019 Season
CPA (4-4) defeated the Oakland Patriots (6-1) Thursday night, ending Oakland’s 36-game winning streak. The score of this game was 35-14 in favor of the Lions. Despite losing their last two games, CPA was able to pull off what will likely be regarded as the upset of the season.
PREP FOOTBALL: Arab dominates regional matchup at Boaz 56-17
BOAZ, Ala. – The Arabian Knights bounced back with an impressive win at Crossville last week and they stayed on the road Friday night to face Boaz in another regional matchup and the Knights brought some fireworks with them. Arab racked up 49 points in the first half on its way to an impressive, 56-17 road win over the Pirates. A 5-yard touchdown run by Drake Franklin put the Knights on top 7-0 right out of the gate and after a quick turnover on the ensuing kickoff, Franklin ran another one into the end zone to make it a 14-0 game...
Exclusive Interview: Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart Preview Indiana-Michigan Matchup
Big Noon Kickoff analysts Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart give a players' perspective on what Indiana football needs to do to slow down No. 4-ranked Michigan. Watch the full exclusive interviews, or read the transcript summary of their best comments.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0