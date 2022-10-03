Florida finds themselves as a mere 11-point favorite in the swamp this weekend. Their first SEC matchup since the loss to Tennessee comes against a Missouri team that has not looked good all season; until last week when they gave the number one Georgia bulldogs a scare, or rather a heart attack. The matchup to watch will be Anthony Richardson against Mizzou’s defense. This Tigers defense has three players in the top five solo tackle leaders in the SEC. Can they build off that momentum from last week and give The Gators a scare of their own or will Florida handle business at home?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO