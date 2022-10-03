This is an opinion editorial by Nikita Chashchinskii, a software developer working on BIP300 sidechains. Today, Bitcoin faces a challenge. There are two contradicting requirements necessary for success, and if we want to win, we have to find a way to satisfy both. First there is the requirement for security — it is paramount when billions of dollars are at stake. In the world of security professional paranoia and conservatism are a necessity. Any single change introduced into Bitcoin software is a potential security vulnerability. Ideally we would freeze Bitcoin’s codebase and then never introduce any changes that don’t fix security vulnerabilities.

