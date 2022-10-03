Read full article on original website
How Publicly Traded Bitcoin Miners Survive In The Bear Market
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel to talk about what it's like to be a publicly traded bitcoin miner during the bear market and what moves bitcoin miners can make to better secure their future while navigating bear markets.
A Bitcoiner's Guide To Bitcoin Amsterdam
This is an opinion editorial by Chris Smith, the events ticketing manager for BTC Inc. Disclaimer: BTC Inc. is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine and the Bitcoin Conference. A lot has happened in the past three months since Bitcoin Amsterdam was announced. An orange wave has taken over the...
You Are Responsible For Introducing Those Around You To Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Holly Young, Ph.D., an active builder in the Portuguese Bitcoin community. The number of people buying and using Bitcoin is on the rise. Jason Deane calculated that in the first six months of 2021, the number of Bitcoin users grew by about 165 people per minute. It sounds like a lot — right?
Bitcoin Adoption Might Be Easier If We Speak The Elites’ Language
This is an opinion editorial by Cam Randell, a Bitcoiner who believes that Bitcoin is the key technology in the quest for privacy. It’s hard to admit it, as many of the core values of Bitcoin are libertarian and anti-government, but someone needs to start trying to get more countries to adopt Bitcoin. For Bitcoin, it’s not necessarily required for its existence, but it’s definitely worth the effort, because of how useful it would be to have governments encouraging Bitcoin usage through favorable regulation.
Visa Launches Bitcoin, Crypto Debit Cards In 40 Countries In FTX Partnership
FTX is launching bitcoin and crypto-backed debit cards in 40 countries. The exchange partnered with Visa and will focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. The offering is available to US users, and the partnership will now be extended internationally. Visa has partnered with one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency...
Drivechain Could Ossify Bitcoin's Blockchain For Good
This is an opinion editorial by Nikita Chashchinskii, a software developer working on BIP300 sidechains. Today, Bitcoin faces a challenge. There are two contradicting requirements necessary for success, and if we want to win, we have to find a way to satisfy both. First there is the requirement for security — it is paramount when billions of dollars are at stake. In the world of security professional paranoia and conservatism are a necessity. Any single change introduced into Bitcoin software is a potential security vulnerability. Ideally we would freeze Bitcoin’s codebase and then never introduce any changes that don’t fix security vulnerabilities.
Expecting Volatility In An Uncertain Market
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Word Of The Day: Volatility. Are you prepared for increased volatility?...
Nothing's Cheaper Than Proof-Of-Work Consensus
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Paul Sztorc to break down why all roads lead to proof-of-work and how proof-of-stake protocols are fooling themselves by thinking that proof-of-stake technology can stay decentralized and secure.
