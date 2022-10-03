Read full article on original website
Actress to serve residency at N.C. Wesleyan
Earlier this month, North Carolina Wesleyan University announced its new Practical Skills Academy that will offer life and professional skills to students in areas not typically covered in traditional coursework. Through the Practical Skills Academy, N.C. Wesleyan University is also offering its newly developed Resident Expert Program. To kick off this program, N.C. Wesleyan will be hosting award-winning actress Sharon Lawrence as its first Actor in Residence. The Resident Expert...
