Observations from Syracuse’s basketball scrimmages, skills competition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. -- We got a first look at Syracuse’s men’s and women’s basketball teams Friday night in the Blue Cross Arena. A prelude of shooting and dunking contests was followed by the women’s scrimmage, where fans (including many Dyaisha Fair family members) watched the former University of Buffalo star make her debut in a Syracuse uniform.
Syracuse football: ACC Championship odds, Week 6
The Syracuse Orange stand at 5-0, already matching last season’s win total, and are just one win away from bowl eligibility. But team aspirations are higher than that: SU is still gunning for its first ACC title. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the No. 22 Orange now have the fifth-best...
Elijah Moore Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore will officially visit Syracuse basketball the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Moore is a 6-3 guard with an Orange offer and has visited previously. "Just want to chill with the coaches and the team," Moore said. "Watch ...
TNIAAM Reacts: Here are the results of our Syracuse football bye week survey
The Syracuse Orange are 5-0, are on a bye week, and are on their way to pummel Bye Week University in what should be another college football classic. No word yet if that game will look more like a football game than the Wagner game, but nonetheless, we asked you guys earlier this week about the first Orange 5-0 since the legendary 1987 season.
Syracuse football: can the Orange crack the Top 20 during their bye?
While the Syracuse Orange are already ranked in both the Coaches’ (21) and AP (22) Polls, Head Coach Dino Babers has his own thoughts on where he wants the program to be this year. During his press conference last week, when SU was at No. 25 in the Coaches’ Poll, Babers had this to say:
Syracuse football: things to watch vs Bye Week University
The Syracuse Orange head into Saturday’s contest with the Bye Week University Fightin’ Byes with a 5-0 record. Can they avoid the upset hopes of Coach Bino Dabers’ squad?. Here’s what we’re watching for. Christian: And my Axe. We saw what was probably history against...
Syracuse’s John Wildhack on Adam Weitsman’s plan to offer $1M to single recruit: ‘That’s an individual decision’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack has yet to talk to Adam Weitsman after one of the school’s most visible boosters announced that he would offer $1 million to a football recruit and a basketball recruit through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules.
Syracuse vs. Bye Week U: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: 22/21 Syracuse Orange (5-0, 2-0) vs. Bye Week Fightin’ Byes (0-5) Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: There is no Draftkings Line available for this game, but you can check out the odds for the other FBS games happening this weekend by clicking the above link. TV/Streaming: ACC...
#FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs. Bye Week University
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? Probably not but if one of you chuckles this is a success in our book.
Meet the Orange: #11 Lexi McNabb
Lexi McNabb, a freshman guard from Chandler, Ariz., was born bleeding Orange but her journey to Syracuse is her own. In the latest episode of Meet the Orange, McNabb talks about her decision to commit to Syracuse after Felisha Legette-Jack was named head coach in March, her love for all things Disney, and building her own legacy on The Hill.
Syracuse ice hockey: Sarah Thompson gives back through “Sticks Together”
While the Syracuse Orange work to build a championship culture on the ice, one of their players is doing her part to grow the sport outside of Central New York. Sarah Thompson, a junior forward from Ontario, Canada, created the “Sticks Together” program in an effort to bring hockey to underprivileged international communities. Thompson made her inaugural trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina from May 16 to June 6.
All-CNY wrestling standout commits to Army
Senior Sam Sorenson, a star on the Homer wrestling team, committed to the Army’s wrestling squad on Thursday. The Knights are a Division I program that competes in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association. The program has sent at least four competitors to the NCAA Championships in the past four seasons,
Adam Weitsman finds redemption in giving
It’s been over a year since NCAA athletes started being able to profit for their name, image and likeness. The new policy changed the game, with big-name athletes like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams cashing in — worth nearly $9 million in NIL value. Last month,...
Savannah Bananas’ unconventional style of baseball coming to Syracuse, Cooperstown in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — Banana ball is coming to Central New York. The Savannah Bananas 2023 “world tour” will conclude with stops at Syracuse’s NBT Bank Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023, and in Cooperstown, home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, on Sept. 16, 2023. The...
Yankees YES Network will broadcast Cortaca Jug
BRONX, N.Y. (WHCU) – Didn’t get tickets to the Cortaca Jug? You might still be able to watch it. The New York Yankees say that kickoff for the rival game will be moved back an hour in order to be broadcast on the YES Network. “The YES Network’s...
‘He doesn’t see her disability:’ Jamesville-DeWitt football player’s friendship leads to award nomination
Syracuse, NY. -- Five years ago, when both were in fifth grade, Bryce Dadey noticed that Marley Aberdeen could use some company during lunch. So Dadey walked across the Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School cafeteria and sat down at her table. And thus began a friendship that has grown ever since.
Defense: Surprise indictment in Syracuse slaying must be tossed for being too old
Syracuse, NY — The winding saga of a Syracuse murder case that began eight years ago hit another snag Monday after a defense lawyer argued that prosecutors had misplayed their hand. Shakeith Stackhouse has spent nearly a decade in prison as an accomplice to the death of Marvin Bryant,...
Update: Man shot multiple times near Syracuse’s University Hill, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon near Syracuse’s University Hill, police said. The 30-year-old man was found injured by police around 3:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Dyer Court, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. A paramedic at the scene identified...
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Strong cold front Friday bringing a quick snow chance to central New York
Central New Yorkers will see a drastic change in the weather pattern today as a cold front is currently tracking through the western side of the state. Wind gusts 20-25mph and rain showers will make high temperatures in the 50s feel much cooler. And keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures, as some spots are approaching freezing.
