Letter to the editor: Inflation Reduction Act is wonderful, but it's not enough

If you attended the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh Sept. 21-23, you heard the praises of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) being shouted from the rooftops. And the legislation is wonderful. It provides almost $400 billion for a vast variety of tax credits and other “carrots” to energize the transition to a clean energy economy in the United States.
