Idaho dispute could lead to Supreme Court ruling affecting agriculture
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A dispute over whether an Idaho couple can build a new home near a lake close to the U.S. border with Canada could have a huge impact on agriculture throughout the country. The dispute has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments this...
🎥Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted...
Biden approves $625 million additional assistance for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the...
Biden warns of nuclear Armageddon; risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor is trying to reassert control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, bidding to regain her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what's taught in the classrooms,. Gov....
