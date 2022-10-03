Read full article on original website
SouthSoundTalk
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents
Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
KING-5
Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
thurstontalk.com
Where to Trick-or-Treat in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Halloween is a favorite holiday for many and why shouldn’t it be? You get to dress up as anything you want and get free candy! The best part of Halloween just might be trick-or-treating, and these days, you don’t have to be a kid to get in on the fun. And you don’t have to wait for October 31, either. Check out where to trick-or-treat in Olympia and throughout Thurston County below.
KING-5
A tour of Tacoma with Enumclaw, the "biggest band since Oasis"
TACOMA, Wash. — Just days before they went on tour to promote their debut album, "Save The Baby," Enumclaw, the band that boldly claims to be "the best band since Oasis," gave us a tour of their hometown. "Why should we show off Tacoma?" asked bass player Eli Edwards....
KUOW
Almost Live! is back, and fans are feeling 90s nostalgia
The legendary Seattle-based sketch comedy show "Almost Live!" wrapped its final season in 1999. But for those in the know, Almost Live has stayed alive on YouTube. And now, King 5 is leaning into our collective 1990s nostalgia and bringing the show back. Some classic episodes of "Almost Live!" are...
marysvilleglobe.com
At 88, TV chef ‘Galloping Gourmet’ still sizzles with the ladies
MARYSVILLE — He didn’t leap over a chair. He just strolled into the dining hall. Even without an ascot tie and glass of wine, the Galloping Gourmet can make an entrance. At 88, former TV celebrity chef Graham Kerr is still a showman. Sporting his same 1960s classic...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
KING-5
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel is now on view in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At Bellevue's Shops at the Bravern, big names like Prada and Louis Vuitton may be overshadowed by one of the biggest names in art, Michelangelo. His Sistine Chapel ceiling frescoes are now on display at the old Nieman-Marcus. That's where we met site manager Amber Rogers, who once waited five hours to see the real thing in Rome.
This Is Washington's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
KING-5
From Baltimore to Tacoma: Chicken and waffles and a great big smile
TACOMA, Wash. — "It's hard to explain," Buddy Brown says in a busy kitchen where chicken is frying and waffles are browning. "But this is literally my dream come true. It's weird to see it happen like this." With Buddy's Chicken & Waffles, Buddy Brown has created a sensation...
The Stranger
A Tribute to the Late Seattle Superfan Erich Herrmann
Every music scene needs people like Erich Herrmann—a staunch supporter of local bands and DJs whose generosity and loyalty go way beyond the call of duty. But individuals like Herrmann are rare, unfortunately. And with the shocking and devastating news of his death at age 55 in mid-September, a huge void has opened up in Seattle's musical ecosystem—particularly with the proprietors of Screwdriver Bar and Belltown Yacht Club, Herrmann's favorite haunts, and Maxwell Edison, his favorite DJ.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral
SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons. The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades. A tradition during the all-school assembly...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
KOMO News
2 dogs found 'dangerously' skinny in Tacoma now getting help at local shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — Two dogs found "dangerously skinny and extremely dehydrated" in Tacoma are receiving care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Now, shelter officials are drawing attention to the high number of animals receiving critical treatment at their facility. On Sept. 30, two pit bulls...
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Maple Valley Depot 1891
New residents to the area may be surprised to learn that Maple Valley once supported a railroad station. Construction of the first station between a bend in Taylor Creek and the Cedar River fixed the trading center of Maple Valley in the 1880s. In fact, three separate depot buildings were constructed within the small commercial area near where S.R. 18 passes over Highway 169. Ironically today, that area isn’t even within Maple Valley city limits.
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: Pierce College Anniversary, Arts Projects Funding, and Food Banks
Pierce College Celebrates 55 Years with Fundraising Gala. Pierce College is inviting the community to celebrate its 55th anniversary with the Legacy of Excellence: Inspiring Students to Thrive Gala. Funds raised during the gala will support the Legacy of Excellence Fund, which provides emergency funding for student completion like rent, tuition costs, and more. These funds also will support scholarships focusing on historically marginalized students. More here.
