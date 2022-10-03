Read full article on original website
Broncos LT Garett Bolles, CB Ronald Darby out for season
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby sustained season-ending injuries in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bolles fractured his lower right leg late in the fourth quarter after Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner rolled up on him while tackling Broncos running back Mike Boone. Bolles was in tears while being carted off the field.
Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'
All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is back and he could have his sidekick when the Cleveland Browns tackle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Garrett did not play last week while recovering from minor injuries sustained in a single-car accident days before Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
