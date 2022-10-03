Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know...
KTBS
Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow says head injuries are 'inherent' risk of playing in NFL
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said on Wednesday that head injuries are an "inherent" risk of playing in the NFL. Appearing on "The Colin Cowherd" podcast Wednesday, the 25-year-old said that while he's likely suffered at least one concussion in his career, he hasn't had any "long-lasting" effects from head injuries.
KTBS
Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines stumbles after big hit in game against the Denver Broncos, undergoes concussion protocol
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines was ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos and has a concussion, according to the broadcast of the game. A live blog on the Colts' website also cites a concussion. CNN has reached out to the Colts. The hit...
KTBS
'Let's cut to another game': Social media reacts to lackluster Broncos-Colts game on Thursday Night Football
Not every sports game is the best one you've ever seen and not every game is a particularly memorable one. But rarely does a game come around where as soon as the television switches off, you forget everything about it, such was the level of boredom it brought. And, on...
Comments / 0