KTBS

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know...
TAMPA, FL

