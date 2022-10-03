CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An investigation into illegal drug trafficking has led to the arrest of three people and the discovery of pot, THC products, cash, and guns. According to Indiana State Police, a warrant was obtained Wednesday for a residence in Connersville. Inside the home they found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and assorted edibles including “medicated” chips and candies.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO