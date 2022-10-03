Read full article on original website
Decatur County man arrested for reportedly damaging judge’s truck
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WANE) — A Decatur County man faces felony intimidation charges after being Indiana State Police (ISP) say he reportedly intentionally caused damage to a county judge’s vehicle. The Greensburg Police Department (GPD) originally began an investigation Aug. 19 when the judge told police his car was...
DNR: Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County man wearing a full-body harness that was not attached to his tree stand fell about 15 to 20 feet Wednesday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Officers were called to the 4800 block of North County Road 575 East in...
Police seize pot valued at over $1.4 million along with cash and guns from Indiana home
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An investigation into illegal drug trafficking has led to the arrest of three people and the discovery of pot, THC products, cash, and guns. According to Indiana State Police, a warrant was obtained Wednesday for a residence in Connersville. Inside the home they found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and assorted edibles including “medicated” chips and candies.
‘Impractical, expensive and don’t work’: Metal detectors not a solution to guns in schools, officials say
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Noblesville school shooting in 2018 sparked the Indiana Department of Administration to dole out more than 3,400 metal detector wands to school districts all over the state at a price tag of more than $350,000 of taxpayer money. Today, those wands are used...
Fishers senior woman conquers fear, dream and gets her first tattoo
FISHERS, Ind. — Mary, a resident of Independence Village of Fishers South just recently conquered a big fear of hers but something she has been wanting to do for a long time: getting a tattoo. “I felt anxious going, but I knew I wanted to get this tattoo,” Mary...
