Richmond, IN

WANE-TV

Decatur County man arrested for reportedly damaging judge’s truck

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WANE) — A Decatur County man faces felony intimidation charges after being Indiana State Police (ISP) say he reportedly intentionally caused damage to a county judge’s vehicle. The Greensburg Police Department (GPD) originally began an investigation Aug. 19 when the judge told police his car was...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

DNR: Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County man wearing a full-body harness that was not attached to his tree stand fell about 15 to 20 feet Wednesday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Officers were called to the 4800 block of North County Road 575 East in...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police seize pot valued at over $1.4 million along with cash and guns from Indiana home

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An investigation into illegal drug trafficking has led to the arrest of three people and the discovery of pot, THC products, cash, and guns. According to Indiana State Police, a warrant was obtained Wednesday for a residence in Connersville. Inside the home they found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and assorted edibles including “medicated” chips and candies.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
