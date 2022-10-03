ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild stat shows USC Football's Caleb Williams is magician under duress

USC Football QB Caleb Williams has been unreal this season for the Trojans. That's a statement everyone would agree with, as he's completed 67.3% of his passes for 8.8 yards a pass attempt and 10 adjusted yards per pass attempt. He's scored 15 touchdowns (12 passing), and only turned the ball over once. He's tacked on 144 rushing yards too.
