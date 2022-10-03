ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
CANASTOTA, NY
localsyr.com

Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
City
Camillus, NY
City
Pulaski, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Health
City
Liverpool, NY
WKTV

Pet Food giveaway

UTICA, N.Y. – The Pet Food Outreach will be passing out canned cat food as well as canned and dry dog food on Oct. 7. The drive-thru will be located at the Parkway Rec Center, Upper Lot at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica. You can receive your pet food while staying right in your car from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ear Infections#Respiratory Infections#Camillus Covid Upper#Brighton Hill Colds Ear#Pulaski Covid Non Covid
informnny.com

Colorful, but deadly pills circulating Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Cool weather sticking around for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) A chilly change blows in today. Will it last into the weekend? Details are below. A few lake effect rain showers are expected southeast of Lake Ontario compliments of a chilly northwest wind and a relatively warm lake. We can’t even rule out a little graupel and snow mixing in at times, especially across the hills south of Syracuse tonight. Don’t worry, there won’t be any accumulation.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
WSYR NewsChannel 9

30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/30/22 – 10/3/22

On 10/01/2022 at approximately 03:00 p.m., Timothy R. Bonner was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree following a complaint where he did enter a building that he was previously trespassed from. Bonner was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy