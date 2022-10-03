Read full article on original website
Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know
It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
Iowa Twins Show Why Regular Screenings Are So Important
During the month of October, you can plan on seeing a lot of pink throughout the state of Iowa. October is known as breast cancer awareness month for several countries throughout the world and this is a great reminder for women to schedule their yearly mammograms. According to the CDC, about 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.
Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980
When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
Midwestern Produce Recalled for the Most Disgusting Reason Imaginable
Eat your veggies! They're good for you. So good for you. Well, unless it's being recalled. Then, maybe not so much. Unfortunately, that's the case with this story, which comes to us from a farm in Michigan. Now, we love our farmers. As we speak, combines are rolling across the fields of opportunity here in Iowa. This story focuses now on field or sweet corn. Not on soybeans, but on produce. As mentioned, those "healthy" vegetables.
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
Five Finalists Named for Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloin of 2022
To kick off National Pork Month in October, the Iowa Pork Producers are back with their annual competition to crown "Iowa's Best Pork Tenderloin" for 2022. According to a media release sent to this station they have crowned their five finalists, which we will get to in a minute. How...
Iowa’s First and Oldest Outlet Mall Adds A Variety of New Tenants
Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
Things in Iowa Are Going to Get (Savannah) Bananas Next Summer
During the summer of 2021, I had a chance to get away to an Airbnb with my dad, stepmom, and sisters. As nice as it was to see the fam, the shirt my dad was wearing each evening we were there caught my attention. It said "Bananas" and had a...
Iowa Native To Return As Fan Favorite Character
An Iowa native is returning as a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your favorite superhero movies. Obviously we're all pretty familiar with Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman himself, who grew up in a town right outside of Des Moines.
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
Hy-Vee Adds Additional Cheese Products On Top Of National Recall
October is starting strong with a Nationwide and multi-county cheese recall. Old Europe Cheese of Michigan has stopped production of its cheeses as the company is taking measures to eliminate contamination from its facility that is linked to the recall. The recall is for cheese that was distributed to stores...
Is It Too Early To Pick Out A Christmas Tree In Iowa?
While you might be putting together your Halloween costume over the next few weeks, some people are already thinking ahead about a different holiday tradition. Yes, it's barely October, but that doesn't mean we can't plan ahead for that first snowfall. The United States is home to approximately 15,000 Christmas tree growers, according to Iowa Christmas Tree Farms.
Mysterious Iowa Murder the Subject of New Movie
It's been nearly a decade since an Iowa woman went missing. Now, audiences will be revisiting the case when the movie about the tragic death of Cari Lea Farver premieres this month. November 13th, 2012 was the last day that the 37 year old Macedonia native was seen alive. Farver's...
Hook, Line, and Cheaters: Midwest Fishermen Shock Fishing World
Two midwestern fishermen have taken the internet by storm as a story has broken about cheating at an end-of-the-year fishing tournament in Ohio. Not exactly the viral story most people hope happens to them. They don't call them "fish stories" for nothing. The Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament was...
Iowa Coffee Roaster Will Partner with Massive Movie Franchise
If you or your company had the chance to work with a movie franchise as large as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it'd be really, really stupid to turn it down. According to Business Insider, the 28th-ranked movie in the franchise, The Incredible Hulk, made $264.7 million worldwide. So yeah, they've got plenty of money to go around.
Willie Ray Headed to Help Feed Florida Hurricane Victims
It seems whenever a natural disaster hits, Willie Ray Fairley springs into action. His services are unfortunately called for again in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Fairley and his team are planning on leaving for Florida on Friday, October 7th. He said...
Midwest’s Unique Cow Passes Away After Long Life
After 15 years of traveling, events, and building a legacy, the Midwest’s infamous two-nosed cow has passed away. Lucy the cow was born on a Wisconsin farm but there was something different about her. At first, Lucy’s owner Mark Krombholz thought Lucy had been kicked in the face but later found out she had two noses.
The Number of Iowa Counties Named After Women Will Surprise You
Iowa has a lot of counties for a state that's not massive in size. We are, in fact, ranked 23rd in land area in the U.S. Not tiny, but far from the largest. So it's a little strange we have 99 counties. That said, with 99 different counties comes 99...
Iowa Bridge Bears Name of Woman Who Saved Countless Lives Near Its Site
An Iowa bridge that was built more than a century ago is named after a woman who put the lives of others ahead of her own. She saved lives not far from there, while just a teenager. During a central Iowa rainstorm on the night of July 6, 1881, an...
