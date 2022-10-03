ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Twins Show Why Regular Screenings Are So Important

During the month of October, you can plan on seeing a lot of pink throughout the state of Iowa. October is known as breast cancer awareness month for several countries throughout the world and this is a great reminder for women to schedule their yearly mammograms. According to the CDC, about 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980

When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community

A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
FLORIDA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Midwestern Produce Recalled for the Most Disgusting Reason Imaginable

Eat your veggies! They're good for you. So good for you. Well, unless it's being recalled. Then, maybe not so much. Unfortunately, that's the case with this story, which comes to us from a farm in Michigan. Now, we love our farmers. As we speak, combines are rolling across the fields of opportunity here in Iowa. This story focuses now on field or sweet corn. Not on soybeans, but on produce. As mentioned, those "healthy" vegetables.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Native To Return As Fan Favorite Character

An Iowa native is returning as a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your favorite superhero movies. Obviously we're all pretty familiar with Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman himself, who grew up in a town right outside of Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record

The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
ANAMOSA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Is It Too Early To Pick Out A Christmas Tree In Iowa?

While you might be putting together your Halloween costume over the next few weeks, some people are already thinking ahead about a different holiday tradition. Yes, it's barely October, but that doesn't mean we can't plan ahead for that first snowfall. The United States is home to approximately 15,000 Christmas tree growers, according to Iowa Christmas Tree Farms.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Mysterious Iowa Murder the Subject of New Movie

It's been nearly a decade since an Iowa woman went missing. Now, audiences will be revisiting the case when the movie about the tragic death of Cari Lea Farver premieres this month. November 13th, 2012 was the last day that the 37 year old Macedonia native was seen alive. Farver's...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Hook, Line, and Cheaters: Midwest Fishermen Shock Fishing World

Two midwestern fishermen have taken the internet by storm as a story has broken about cheating at an end-of-the-year fishing tournament in Ohio. Not exactly the viral story most people hope happens to them. They don't call them "fish stories" for nothing. The Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament was...
OHIO STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Coffee Roaster Will Partner with Massive Movie Franchise

If you or your company had the chance to work with a movie franchise as large as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it'd be really, really stupid to turn it down. According to Business Insider, the 28th-ranked movie in the franchise, The Incredible Hulk, made $264.7 million worldwide. So yeah, they've got plenty of money to go around.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Willie Ray Headed to Help Feed Florida Hurricane Victims

It seems whenever a natural disaster hits, Willie Ray Fairley springs into action. His services are unfortunately called for again in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Fairley and his team are planning on leaving for Florida on Friday, October 7th. He said...
FLORIDA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest’s Unique Cow Passes Away After Long Life

After 15 years of traveling, events, and building a legacy, the Midwest’s infamous two-nosed cow has passed away. Lucy the cow was born on a Wisconsin farm but there was something different about her. At first, Lucy’s owner Mark Krombholz thought Lucy had been kicked in the face but later found out she had two noses.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

