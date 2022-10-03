At 7:10 PM yesterday Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 190 North in Leominster that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl. Preliminary investigation indicates that the girl, an Ayer resident, was a passenger in the 2001 Ford Mustang that went off the highway, down an embankment, and into the wood line.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO