Post Register
Blackfoot holds on to fifth spot in 4A poll
The Blackfoot Broncos dropped another spot in the state media’s 4A prep football poll following a loss to 5A foe Highland last week. Blackfoot is now sitting in the No. 5 spot in the state. A loss to Rigby last week pushed Skyline out of the top spot in...
Preliminary hearing for former Soda Springs girls basketball coach postponed
A preliminary hearing for the former soda springs girls basketball coach accused of rape was postponed Wednesday. The post Preliminary hearing for former Soda Springs girls basketball coach postponed appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ready for the Civil War game
The spirited Civil War rivalry football game between Hillcrest and Bonneville had been a bit one-sided until last season. The Bees snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Knights with a thrilling 14-11win. The win, combined with an upset of Shelley, was enough to earn Bonneville an eventual playoff berth. The loss for Hillcrest was just another painful part of a winless season.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
3 things to do this weekend – October 7, 2022
Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend. The post 3 things to do this weekend – October 7, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
idahobusinessreview.com
New adult training academy coming to Mountain Home
Downtown Mountain Home will soon offer a new adult training academy. Shakoori Town Center business owner Mirazim Shakoori and David Porter, president of Porter House, which is a 25-year-old training company that owns and operates the Shelley Adult Training Academy in Shelley, saw the need for another building trades training school. Porter, his wife Catherine and Shakoori began discussing what it would look like to open a second adult education facility in the Mountain Home area.
Pocatello City Council now at full strength following two appointments
POCATELLO — Two local residents appointed by Pocatello Mayor Blad to serve on the City Council were officially sworn in Thursday evening. The current four members of the City Council — Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, Josh Mansfield and Scott Marchand — voted unanimously to approve the appointments of Pocatello residents Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum to serve alongside them. “I want to thank the City Council for confirming my nominations...
Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks
Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
Fall leaves are starting to change
October brings a change in the air. The post Fall leaves are starting to change appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: I-15 back open near Blackfoot after multiple crashes
BLACKFOOT — The southbound lanes of I-15 are blocked near Blackfoot after two semis and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:15 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 98. It’s unknown if anyone was injured...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim's shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man admits to raping teen girl
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
Scene in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac cleared
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac. The post Scene in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac cleared appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Accident claims life of local man
FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
Queensrÿche coming to Fort Hall in December
The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The post Queensrÿche coming to Fort Hall in December appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
Float, lineup details released for Pocatello Veterans Day Parade
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, after an 80-year absence. The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade Committee gave further guidelines and information about the parade in a press release on Tuesday. They said the lineup for parade participants will be at South First Avenue at 7 a.m. There will be two entry points for participants at East Whitman Street and East Bonneville Street. There...
Pocatello Animal Shelter reaches full capacity
A local animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help. The post Pocatello Animal Shelter reaches full capacity appeared first on Local News 8.
