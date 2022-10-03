Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
News from North Hills Genealogists, Reuse Fest and more
Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 11th annual “ReuseFest” in Allegheny County will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15 in North Park. It is a drop-off event for gently used materials destined for reuse by numerous local nonprofit organizations. A wide variety of materials will be accepted, including art/office supplies, bedding/bath, bikes, clothing, furniture, kitchen items, medical supplies, usable building materials and more.
Fox Chapel Area HS to host blood drive
Fox Chapel Area High School is conducting a community blood drive Oct. 19 from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the high school’s large group instruction room. People people 16 and older can donate blood. Donations can be scheduled by going to: https://donateblood.centralbloodbank.org/. Choose “Donor Login” if you have donated blood...
Westmoreland happenings: Silent auction, ethnic dinner, pickleball clinic, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
The Stroller, Oct. 7, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK Salvation Army to offer holiday assistance, coats. The New...
‘What Oakmont is all about’: Chamber organizes fall festival
The Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a day of Halloween-themed activities for the whole family in presenting the Oakmont Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. “I have owned a business here for 22 years, and each and every year we do this, it’s such a...
Employers got jobs to offer, but struggle to fill vacancies
Gemma Koury of Greensburg was looking for a job Monday, checking the various employers who lined the halls of the PA CareerLink office at the Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood. “I was looking for something in elder care,” said Koury, 32, who had been working in a restaurant during...
Editorial: Rental assistance flub is object lesson in government screw-ups
Imagine you have fallen into a hole. You have no way out on your own. You can’t climb out. You have no tools at your disposal. You’re stuck — and to make matters worse, it looks like you can’t stay put either. There’s water coming in, rising fast and threatening to drown you.
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 7-9
This weekend sees the return of the nation’s longest-running fall flower show and a perennially popular art exhibition, the start of a new season of ballet and opportunities to celebrate or contribute to good works in the community. Storytelling in dance. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens its 2022-23 season this...
Off-duty officer punched woman at Star Lake concert, report says
Hanover Township police said an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer punched a woman in the face during a September concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Chas Kulow was at the Washington County venue with his girlfriend for a Five Finger Death Punch concert on...
Remember When: Plum native William D. Boyce was founder of Boy Scouts of America
William D. Boyce was a school teacher, outdoorsman, lumberjack, coal miner and an enterprising publisher. But he is best known as a founder of the Boy Scouts of America. William Dickson Boyce was born on a farm in the New Texas section of Plum Township — later to become Plum Borough — on June 16, 1858.
Teen charged in Kennywood shooting; police believe violence linked to ongoing Mon Valley feud
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting at Kennywood Park, linked to an ongoing feud between teenagers in the Mon Valley, police said Thursday. Allegheny County Police said investigators are looking for a second shooter. Darryl Pirl of West Mifflin was arrested and was...
Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza
After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
Greensburg Civic Theatre's 'Play That Goes Wrong' promises big laughs
If calamity befalls Greensburg Civic Theatre’s upcoming production, they’ll know they did it right. Organized chaos is the goal when you’re presenting something called “The Play That Goes Wrong.”. The award-winning comedy will be staged at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at...
Bridgewater councilman whose murder conviction was thrown out files federal suit
A former Bridgewater councilman who spent 10 years in prison before his third-degree murder conviction was thrown out is suing the law enforcement officers who charged him, alleging that they ignored evidence that showed his innocence. Gregory Scott Hopkins, who was arrested in 2012 in connection with the Sept. 1,...
Highly touted freshman Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson charged with assaulting woman, suspended from team
A University of Pittsburgh basketball player is facing charges of aggravated assault, strangulation and false imprisonment after an incident that took place last month. Dior Johnson, 18, of Forbes Avenue, Oakland, is accused of assaulting a woman on Sept. 5 and again the next morning in his apartment because he was angry she got his cell phone wet, according to an affidavit filed by Pittsburgh police.
Deer Lakes rallies for win in low-scoring battle with Valley
Last year’s Allegheny Conference matchup between Valley and Deer Lakes was low scoring at Lancers Stadium as the Lancers came away with the win thanks to a single touchdown accounting for the only points. Points again were at a premium Friday night as the teams renewed their rivalry at...
Freeport, East Allegheny battle for upper hand in Allegheny 6
Veteran East Allegheny coach Dom Pecora is happy about his team’s 5-1 start. And he feels his team might be ahead of schedule. “The surprising thing is, we might be a year early,” Pecora said. “We’re a junior-heavy team. We’ve definitely exceeded expectations so far.”
Oakmont man detained in Russia to be moved to hard-labor penal colony
Oakmont native Marc Fogel, who has been held in a Moscow detention center for 14 months on a marijuana-related conviction, is being moved to a Russian hard-labor penal colony, his family said. The move to the new facility — located a four- to five-hour train ride away from the detention...
GCC football team routs Frazier in Thursday night throwdown
Greensburg Central Catholic scored on all five of its first-half possessions en route to a 47-0 victory over Frazier on Thursday night in Eastern Conference play at Frazier Stadium. The Centurions (5-2, 3-0) forced the Commodores (0-7, 0-4) to punt on their first possession. Samir Crosby pulled in a 19-yard...
3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
