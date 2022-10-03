ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

May I Be Excused? In the middle of a mid-life music crisis ￼

By Tim Sullivan
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFglV_0iK3cceH00
The Shins playing at The Eastern. (Photo by Meagan Berardi)

I strongly considered checking out the band Pinegrove at The Eastern last month, which makes me hipster-adjacent at least. It was on a Thursday night, but these cats are pretty good and no telling when they’ll come through town again. But I got a shingles vaccine the day before, felt a little crappy, had a bad sleep, and thought better of venturing out on a school night (#Thisis50).

Kristen and I still love going out to see live music, but the early morning demands of getting kids off to school and having enough energy to tackle our own workdays keep getting in the way. It’s a mid-life music crisis.

The following week The Eastern had Echo & The Bunnymen coming through on Monday night while The Shins were slotted for Tuesday night. Are Friday and Saturday nights no longer viable options? They’re keeping Ian McCulloch out past his bedtime on a Monday, right?

We couldn’t swing both shows so we opted for The Shins. They were doing the 21 st anniversary tour of their Oh, Inverted World album. Tough decision – Echo & The Bunnymen were a high school favorite. Directly under my goofy yearbook picture is their lyric “the earth is a world, the world is a ball, a ball in a game, with no rules at all…” I was in a weird place, okay? But Monday AND Tuesday night shows? That’s crazy talk, young fella.

By the way, The Shins might be my favorite band with mostly indecipherable lyrics. I think young James Mercer had a seminal night of listening to Pearl Jam’s Yellow Ledbetter , Enya’s Orinoco Flow, and certain Radiohead songs and decided – That’s what I’ll do with my life! I’ll write catchy songs that no one understands! They were excellent but honestly, a Tuesday night out left me a little fatigued the rest of the week. They had an opening band – an all-female folk-pop trio named Joseph and they were fantastic, too. it’s just that…opening bands, amiright?!

If you want to see the blood run right out of Kristen Sullivan’s face tell her that the weeknight show she is so excited to see features not one but TWO opening bands. Would it be possible to just not do that? During the week at least? We go out feeling Phoebe Bridgers spry and come home late looking J. Mascis surly. (That’s Indie-rock humor, folks).

What if there were a mid-size music venue that just played the headline band first? Open the doors an hour before they take the stage, people will pack the house and get ready to dive right in. Supporting band(s) can play afterward while half-price drinks entice a decent portion of the crowd to stay. Why not? Wouldn’t that be better than a smattering of people talking and checking their watches?

You can call it Oldheads or the Over-40 Watt (the 60 Watt?), I don’t care. Just someone please take this idea and run with it. Those who need to can get home at a reasonable hour. The more adventurous sorts can have themselves an epic evening if they’d like. We’re here, take our money!

Kristen just bought us tickets to see The Lemonheads. They are playing the It’s a Shame About Ray album to celebrate its 30 th Anniversary. Only the show is in Boston, on a Sunday night, the week before Christmas. Five minutes of texting with her four sisters and now they’re all coming, too. There’s a whole demographic of middle-aged, music-loving idiots like us who are buying plane tickets, booking hotel rooms, and taking a day off from work to see if the likes of Evan Dando can remember the lyrics to the songs they liked when they were in college.

We just have bedtimes is all I’m saying.

The post May I Be Excused? In the middle of a mid-life music crisis ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Publisher’s Note: Bringing our calendar to life

About a year ago, we announced a collaboration with WABE, Atlanta’s choice for NPR and PBS, to produce How Do You Atlanta?, a community events calendar that is an easy-to-use, up-to-date resource for both event planners and the community. This morning, that calendar, How Do You Atlanta? expanded into radio and video. Every Wednesday at […] The post Publisher’s Note: Bringing our calendar to life appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

On Stage: ‘Designing Women’ and ‘Vape the Musical’ take new looks at nostalgic material

The hit 80s sitcom set in Atlanta, “Designing Women,” and a legally-challenged parody of the iconic musical “Grease” are hitting local stages this week for a double blast of nostalgia. Designing Women at Horizon Theatre “Designing Women” creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason has written a new “episode” of the comedy set at the interior design office […] The post On Stage: ‘Designing Women’ and ‘Vape the Musical’ take new looks at nostalgic material appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Weekend Concert Picks

🎙️ Beginning today, staff writer Sammie Purcell will join cultural critic Mike Jordan every Wednesday morning and afternoon on WABE to preview what’s happening around town. Listen on 90.1 FM or at WABE.org. Wed., Oct. 5🎶 Carly Rae Jepsen @ The Eastern😍 Yung Bae @ Variety Playhouse Thurs., Oct. 6🎧 Lucinda Williams @ City Winery🎸 Omega X @ The Loft at Center Stage Fri., […] The post Weekend Concert Picks appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Oct. 7 – 9

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 110  (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 44 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & […] The post Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Oct. 7 – 9 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
TUCKER, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Boston, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Behind the Food: Stolen Goods’ jackfruit pastor Frito pie

@stolengoodsatl is a pop-up chef collective led by Maximilian Hines, current executive chef of Midtown mainstay, The Lawrence. His founding of Stolen Goods highlights many changes that Hines hopes to see in the restaurant industry by intentionally highlighting minority chefs in Atlanta – particularly Black chefs. Hines sees the collective as an opportunity to express […] The post Behind the Food: Stolen Goods’ jackfruit pastor Frito pie appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

It’s back! Atlanta Pride returns with 3 days of revelry

After two years without in-person events and no parade due to the pandemic, the 2022 Atlanta Pride Festival will return to Piedmont Park in its full, colorful glory Oct. 8-9. Executive Director Jamie Fergerson foresees “a return to celebration, a return to gathering. I want people to feel safe and welcome.” Organizers will aim to create an […] The post It’s back! Atlanta Pride returns with 3 days of revelry appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Vintage Affair fundraiser to bring Oktoberfest to Mercedes-Benz headquarters

The Community Assistance Center (CAC) returns to an in-person event for its 20th annual Vintage Affair fundraiser that will have an Oktoberfest theme on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Mercedes-Benz USA Headquarters. This evening of food, fun, and philanthropy will a traditional German band, an expansive menu of classic German dishes, a trip raffle featuring domestic […] The post Vintage Affair fundraiser to bring Oktoberfest to Mercedes-Benz headquarters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Dando
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Enya
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Midtown Assistance Center’s new space promises expanded services

Midtown Assistance Center (MAC) recently celebrated the opening of its new home at 613 Spring Street, across from The Varsity. The renovated location, near the North Avenue MARTA station, doubles its prior space for its expanded food pantry, client services, staff and volunteers.  After 28 years at Atlanta First United Methodist Church, MAC’s move was necessitated […] The post Midtown Assistance Center’s new space promises expanded services appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Worth Knowing: Dunwoody’s Wishing Tree brings hope to a neighborhood

To say the past few years have been challenging is an understatement. How do you deal with it all and remain sane? You can pray more, drink more, eat more, or …  You can go to the Wishing Tree, grab a blank card and a colored marker, write a wish on the card, and drop […] The post Worth Knowing: Dunwoody’s Wishing Tree brings hope to a neighborhood appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

‘Paint the Park’ returns to Brookhaven

Brookhaven will host an event called “Paint the Park” in Blackburn Park this month. The event invites artists of all ages to paint their own works of art inspired by fall colors in the park, according to a press release. The event will take place on Oct. 16 from 1-4 p.m. at Blackburn Park and […] The post ‘Paint the Park’ returns to Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Which states have the most chain restaurants? Georgia Tech researchers map it out

When you think of the city or town that you most like to visit, perhaps you also think of your favorite restaurant there. It could be a greasy spoon type diner. Or maybe it’s a restaurant known for its chef’s tasting menu. Whatever it is, that restaurant may help define that place for you. Restaurants […] The post Which states have the most chain restaurants? Georgia Tech researchers map it out appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Venue#Live Music#Excused#Christmas#Pearl Jam#Eastern#Inverted World
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Jewish National Fund-USA launches Atlanta Women for Israel initiative

The Jewish National Fund-USA held its Atlanta Women for Israel 2023 Launch recently at Lost Corner Preserve in Sandy Springs to start its initiatives for the next year. Local philanthropist Michelle Horsesh was honored for her outstanding leadership as chair of the Steering Committee. Jewish National Fund-USA introduced Take Ten, an initiative giving each leader […] The post Jewish National Fund-USA launches Atlanta Women for Israel initiative appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Pride Guide: Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in October

Atlanta Pride WeekendThe official event is back and bigger than ever Oct. 7-9 with weekend headlining performances by Big Freedia, Flo Rida, and Betty Who at Piedmont Park. The park will also feature a marketplace, food, and more. Annual marches for the Trans, Bi & Pan, and Dyke communities will be held, along with a […] The post Pride Guide: Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in October appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Opinion: It’s time to make laws to prevent the loss of healthcare resources like Atlanta Medical Center

It was with great distress that I learned of the imminent closure of Atlanta Medical Center (AMC). This facility, formerly Georgia Baptist Hospital, has served the people of Georgia for over 120 years. I grew up south of Atlanta and even worked in a small-town hospital where we knew AMC well. It is where we […] The post Opinion: It’s time to make laws to prevent the loss of healthcare resources like Atlanta Medical Center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Behind the Food: Heritage Supper Club’s roti with curried goat

Chef Demetrius Brown started the Heritage Supper Club in 2021. Heritage was a dream of his for many years and the pandemic provided the necessary space to pursue that dream. Previously, Brown helped to open many kitchens, but he had never worked in a space honoring his Caribbean and Afro-American roots. Heritage allows Chef Brown […] The post Behind the Food: Heritage Supper Club’s roti with curried goat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Olivia McCoy joins Daily Chew as head chef

Daily Chew is getting a new head chef.  Chef Olivia McCoy is joining Daily Chew, a local cafe from the team behind the catering business Stop Think Chew, as its new head chef, according to a press release. McCoy will oversee the kitchen and take responsibility for the overall menu design and recipe development.  “Taking […] The post Olivia McCoy joins Daily Chew as head chef appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

The Future of Parks: Cities move forward with ‘cap park,’ trails & new greenspace

For the October print issues of Reporter Newspapers, we take a closer look at the future of parks and greenspaces in our coverage area. From placemaking parks like Buckhead’s HUB404 project to creating a dynamic set of trails and paths in Sandy Springs to new parks in Dunwoody and improvements in Brookhaven, the building of […] The post The Future of Parks: Cities move forward with ‘cap park,’ trails & new greenspace appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta crews battle large fire at Buckhead Saloon

Atlanta Fire & Rescue crews had to fight a large blaze early Monday, Oct. 3, broke out at the Buckhead Saloon, a popular sports bar on Roswell Road. The roof of the building collapsed due to the flames. No injuries were reported. All lanes on Roswell Road are closed at East Andrews Road, according to […] The post Atlanta crews battle large fire at Buckhead Saloon appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy