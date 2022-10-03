ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series Casts Anders Holm (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
 4 days ago
Anders Holm has joined the cast of the live-action Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Holm is the latest addition to the the series, joining previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Mari Yamamoto. Character details are being kept under wraps. The show hails from Legendary Television and is a part of the company’s growing Monsterverse franchise.

Per the official description of the series, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Holm is best known for co-creating and starring in the hit Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” which ran for seven seasons at the basic cabler. He and his “Workaholics” co-horts then partnered on the Netflix comedy feature “Game Over, Man!” Holm is also known for his roles in shows like “Inventing Anna” and “The Mindy Project.” He is also set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series “The Muppets Mayhem.”

He is repped by Avalon Management, CAA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes

Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series with both executive producing. Black will also serve as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series. Variety exclusively reported that “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman is attached to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. The show continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like “Kong: Skull Island,” 2014’s “Godzilla,” and 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Variety

‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Casts Justin Long (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Goosebumps” series in the works at Disney+ has added Justin Long to its cast as a series regular, Variety learned exclusively. The show is based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had been ordered at Disney+ back in February. Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, ‘Weird Al’ and More

Fresh off the viral news that Velma is officially a lesbian in the latest “Scooby-Doo” movie, the Mystery Inc. member is getting more love in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming adult animated series set at HBO Max. During a Thursday panel at New York Comic Con, Kaling revealed the star-studded cast of “Velma,” which features Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice Velma. The voice acting cast also features Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne...
TV SERIES
Variety

Michaela Coel Agreed to Join ‘Black Panther 2’ Because Her Character Is Queer: ‘It Felt Important for Me to Step In’

Michaela Coel is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and she confirmed to Vogue magazine that her character will be the latest queer character in the MCU. Marvel brought its first openly gay hero to the big screen in “Eternals” with Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos. Now Coel will also be playing a queer character with Aneka, a captain and combat instructor in the Dora Milaje who is in love with fellow warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba). Aneka’s sexuality is the main reason Coel decided to sign on to star in the “Black Panther” sequel. “That sold me on...
MOVIES
Variety

Pulsar Content, XYZ Films Drop Teaser for Sitges-Bound Sci-Fi Drama ‘Tropic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content and XYZ Films have dropped the teaser for “Tropic,” Edouard Salier sci-fi drama which world premiered at Fantastic Fest and will next play in competition at Sitges on Oct. 9. Penned by Salier and Mauricio Carrasco, the film follows Lázaro and Tristán, two twin brothers and best friends who are training together for the Astronaut Academy entrance tests. One day, Tristán is contaminated with some mysterious residue which makes him monstrous physically and weakened mentally. This disaster forces Lázaro to let go of how he remembers his brother and learn to love him as he is now, in...
MOVIES
Variety

Beyoncé Hits Back at Right Said Fred for Their ‘Disparaging’ Claim She Didn’t Seek Permission for ‘Sexy’ Interpolation

Right Said Fred has officially stirred not just the Beyhive but the Bey. Beyoncé herself, who rarely comments on such matters publicly, has issued a statement vehemently taking issue with the duo’s reported claim that her camp never sought permission to use “I’m Too Sexy” as a part of her recent “Alien Superstar” track. Right Said Fred’s allegations, as reported in the U.K. newspaper the Sun, are “erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” Beyoncé said in a statement issued to E! Entertainment News. Beyoncé pointed out that her track technically does not actually sample theirs, as the duo was quoted as contending, but is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fox Renews Dan Harmon Animated Comedy ‘Krapopolis’ For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Fox has renewed the animated comedy “Krapopolis” for Season 2 before the show’s series premiere. The series, which hails from Dan Harmon, was originally picked up at Fox in February 2021. It is slated to premiere on the broadcaster in 2023, but it does not yet have an official premiere date. Per the official logline, “‘Krapopolis’ is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is.” The show show’s voice cast includes...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Rom-Com Return in Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer

Lindsay Lohan is embracing the holiday spirit this fall with Netflix’s rom-com “Falling for Christmas.” Starring Lohan and “Glee” alum Chord Overstreet, the film revolves around a newly engaged and spoiled heiress (Lohan) who, after being diagnosed with amnesia due to a skiing accident, subsequently lands in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his daughter. In addition to Lohan and Overstreet, the film stars Jack Wagner, George Young, Blythe Howard, Chase Ramsey and Olivia Perez. “Falling for Christmas” is directed by Janeen Damian and marks her directorial debut. The “Christmas Waltz” and “Much Ado About Christmas” writer...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Wolf Pack’ Series Set for January 2023 Premiere, Paramount+ Shares Teaser Trailer and Announces Additional Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount+ announced a premiere date for their upcoming original series “Wolf Pack,” as well as a new teaser trailer and additional casting for the show, Variety has exclusively learned. Revealing details at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ shared news that “Wolf Pack” would premiere Thursday, January 26, 2023, the same day as “Teen Wolf: The Movie.” Alongside announced cast such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, Rodrigo Santoro, Bella Shepard and more, the streamer shared that Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson and James Martinez have joined the show in recurring roles. Additional...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

