Jim Knowles commented on how Zach Harrison played while at DT against Rutgers. Harrison was able to force two turnovers in the 49-10 win. One was off a a collapsed pocket where Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon scrambled through the middle, but Harrison broke away from a block to poke the ball out. The next came on another collapsed pocket where Harrison drove through the block to tip Simons pass as he threw it, resulting in an interception by Steele Chambers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO