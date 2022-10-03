Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reportedly loses second special teams contributor to season-ending injury
Michigan will reportedly be without senior long snapper Will Wagner for the remainder of the season due to a season ending injury, per MLive’s Aaron McMann. The hits just keep coming for Michigan’s special teams unit. In less than 24 hours, Michigan lost 2 key contributors in the special teams unit. Earlier, it was reported that Caden Kolesar suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Kolesar was a factor in defending kicks and punts for the Wolverines.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska RB elevated to roster for Thursday Night Football
Former Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo will play tonight for the Denver Broncos after Latavius Murray was declared inactive. The Broncos recently signed Murray, but he will be inactive after a brief turnaround from travelling to London last week for New Orleans. The Broncos are also looking to replace the...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy explains how Michigan State can upset Ohio State in Week 6
Greg McElroy spoke about the upcoming matchup between Michigan State and Ohio State in Week 6 on ‘Always College Football with Greg McElroy’. He talked about what the Spartans need to do to come away with a win. Payton Thorne was supposed to be having a much better...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for OSU game with 'man in the arena' hype video
Michigan State has released its hype video for Week 6 as the Spartans host No. 3 Ohio State, which also includes the uniform combination. The players will wear green helmets and green jerseys with white pants for the matchup. Michigan State is currently on a 3-game losing streak after starting...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is a 'terrible matchup' for Michigan State
Joel Klatt likes Ohio State plus the points against Michigan State on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans have struggled, but it’s deeper than that for Klatt. He doesn’t believe the Spartans can stop what he describes as the best offense in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm sets QB Aidan O'Connell's status for Week 6
Purdue heads into College Park this Saturday to face off against Maryland in a B1G matchup. Purdue has won back-to-back games, including an upset as a near-10-point underdog at Minnesota last Saturday. The Boilermakers stopped Minnesota’s run, giving up only 47 yards on 26 carries to take down the Gophers 20-10.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day insists Ohio State has embraced 'villain role' ahead of Week 6 matchup
Nobody likes the heavy favorite. Ohio State is almost always the heavy favorite, and therefore almost always the villain, especially on the road. Ryan Day addresses that notion Thursday on his midday radio show. He says the Buckeyes have had to be willing to embrace the villain role Saturday. Ohio...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt labels one B1G team as 'lurking' entering Week 6 of the season
Joel Klatt isn’t sleeping on one B1G program, even though he feels like some people in the country might be. According to Klatt, Penn State is a team that is “lurking” entering Week 6 of the season. With an undefeated record, a renewed run game and no major questions, the Nittany Lions could make serious noise down the stretch.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema emphasizes how important Chase, Sydney Brown are to Illini program
Bret Bielema knows that he hit two diamonds in the rough when Chase and Sydney Brown decided to play for him. The Illinois HC spoke about how important they are on ‘Always College Football with Greg McElroy’. Chase is currently leading the nation in rushing yards with 733....
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema says RB Josh McCray is 'very close' to returning in Week 6
Bret Bielema addressed running back Josh McCray’s status for the Illini’s upcoming game against Iowa Saturday. The Illinois head coach said McCray is “very, very close” but admits its up to how his body reacts on gameday. McCray has played just one game this season against...
saturdaytradition.com
Power ranking the top 10 players in the Big Ten entering Week 6: Chase Brown is charging forward for Illinois
October hits, the weather gets a little nasty, and running backs assert themselves as the key players in The Big Ten. Illinois’ Chase Brown and Michigan’s Blake Corum carried their teams to big victories Saturday, while Minnesota looked lost as Mohamed Ibrahim sat out with an ankle injury.
saturdaytradition.com
Robert Griffin III emphatically lists updated Heisman rankings, includes 1 B1G standout
Robert Griffin III is taking a shot at this whole “College Football Analyst” thing and at the very least it’s produced some pretty great content. Griffin III released his updated Heisman rankings as he does every week Thursday, listing Ohio State’s CJ Stroud as his No. 3 pick. All 5 of Griffin III’s picks are quarterbacks, which is on brand.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles praises versatility of Zach Harrison after play at DT creates multiple turnovers against Rutgers
Jim Knowles commented on how Zach Harrison played while at DT against Rutgers. Harrison was able to force two turnovers in the 49-10 win. One was off a a collapsed pocket where Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon scrambled through the middle, but Harrison broke away from a block to poke the ball out. The next came on another collapsed pocket where Harrison drove through the block to tip Simons pass as he threw it, resulting in an interception by Steele Chambers.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G coaches share their picks for CFB’s most overrated stat
There’s a stat for everything in football. From overall rankings to individual position rankings and stats, it’s a lot of numbers. Apparently, some of those stats and numbers are overrated, at least according to B1G head coaches. Asked what they think is the most overrated stat, and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, Hoosier head coach Tom Allen, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, and Maryland’s head coach Mike Locksley all agreed that the “time of possession” stat is just useless.
saturdaytradition.com
3 B1G WRs added to updated watchlist for 2022 Biletnikoff Award
The B1G has some talented wide receivers. So much so that three players have been added to the updated watchlist for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award. The award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver at any position. These are the 3 B1G players added:. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State. Charlie Jones, Purdue.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes
Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
KJ Hamler, former Penn State WR, furious after Broncos' overtime loss to Colts on TNF
K.J. Hamler echoed how many fans who watched Thursday Night Football felt. After the goal line stand by the Colts that won the game, the former Penn State WR was seen banging his helmet on the ground in anger. Hamler was actually wide open on the final play. However, Wilson’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Kwity Paye, former Michigan DL, has injury from TNF vs. Broncos revealed, per report
Kwity Paye reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday night’s contest with the Denver Broncos per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The second-year defensive end out of Michigan was off to a stellar start to the season. Throughout his first 5 games, he had 12 solo tackles, 3 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, almost reaching his total from last year in all 3 categories.
