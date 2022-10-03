Back at the start of the season, you had hope for one of those miracles where the Washington Nationals would beat the analyst’s projections. It turned out to be the opposite. The projections were too kind to the Nats. The disappointments came in bunches, and on the final game of the season, just more question marks as additional injuries piled up. Victor Robles is out with a calf injury, CJ Abrams with a shoulder injury, and Keibert Ruiz remains out with a testicular contusion. Even general manager Mike Rizzo has called the oft-injured Stephen Strasburg a “mystery” when discussing his future. The good news is that Robles, Abrams, and Ruiz should all be healthy and ready for Spring Training.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO