ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Nats

Is it time for Mike Rizzo to give up the GM hat?

Many of the top baseball teams have taken their long-term and successful general managers and elevated them to the President of Baseball Operations positions, allowing them to hire a general manager under them. Theo Epstein did that with the Cubs, Andrew Friedman with the Dodgers, Farhad Zahidi with the Giants, and John Mozeliak with the Cardinals, and on and on.
WASHINGTON, DC
Talk Nats

Game #162 is the Nats’ finale to a disappointing 2022 season!

Back at the start of the season, you had hope for one of those miracles where the Washington Nationals would beat the analyst’s projections. It turned out to be the opposite. The projections were too kind to the Nats. The disappointments came in bunches, and on the final game of the season, just more question marks as additional injuries piled up. Victor Robles is out with a calf injury, CJ Abrams with a shoulder injury, and Keibert Ruiz remains out with a testicular contusion. Even general manager Mike Rizzo has called the oft-injured Stephen Strasburg a “mystery” when discussing his future. The good news is that Robles, Abrams, and Ruiz should all be healthy and ready for Spring Training.
WASHINGTON, DC
Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
361
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy