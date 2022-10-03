ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Trump's latest delay tactic over Mar-a-Lago documents may not work for him at the Supreme Court

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. The right wing Supreme Court majority built by ex-President Donald Trump has ruled just as conservatives had hoped on politically charged cases on abortion, climate and religion. Yet it has been far less tolerant of his efforts to block congressional investigators' access to presidential records as well as prosecutors' access to tax records and of his spurious election fraud claims. So Trump's latest appeal to the nine justices in the Mar-a-Lago documents furor -- another apparent delaying tactic -- may be a long shot and could even backfire.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KAKE TV

Federal judge temporarily blocks parts of New York gun law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections. Among the provisions of the New York law that the state cannot enforce is one that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Samuel Alito
KAKE TV

Liz Truss gave a lackluster speech to a party that's given up the will to live

The empty chairs all around the hall for Liz Truss's debut party conference speech as Conservative leader said a lot about the chaotic past four days. The atmosphere of gloom that has shrouded the International Conference Centre in Birmingham since Sunday suggests that the party, in power in various guises since 2010, has given up the political will to live.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy