If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. The right wing Supreme Court majority built by ex-President Donald Trump has ruled just as conservatives had hoped on politically charged cases on abortion, climate and religion. Yet it has been far less tolerant of his efforts to block congressional investigators' access to presidential records as well as prosecutors' access to tax records and of his spurious election fraud claims. So Trump's latest appeal to the nine justices in the Mar-a-Lago documents furor -- another apparent delaying tactic -- may be a long shot and could even backfire.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO