KAKE TV
Trump's latest delay tactic over Mar-a-Lago documents may not work for him at the Supreme Court
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. The right wing Supreme Court majority built by ex-President Donald Trump has ruled just as conservatives had hoped on politically charged cases on abortion, climate and religion. Yet it has been far less tolerant of his efforts to block congressional investigators' access to presidential records as well as prosecutors' access to tax records and of his spurious election fraud claims. So Trump's latest appeal to the nine justices in the Mar-a-Lago documents furor -- another apparent delaying tactic -- may be a long shot and could even backfire.
One major difference between the trial for Alex Jones and the Oath Keepers revives court transparency question
On Wednesday morning, in a Connecticut superior court just 20 minutes from Newtown, where 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, attorneys for the families of shooting victims rested their case against the right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The jury was dismissed for the day and exited the...
Federal judge temporarily blocks parts of New York gun law
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections. Among the provisions of the New York law that the state cannot enforce is one that...
Likely gas price hikes could hurt voters -- and Democrats' chances in November
It's the October surprise Americans can't afford. A planned cut in production by Middle Eastern oil states, in defiance of White House pleas, is likely to further spike already rising gasoline prices. More pain at the pump would be a major blow to Democrats weeks from the midterm elections and...
Liz Truss gave a lackluster speech to a party that's given up the will to live
The empty chairs all around the hall for Liz Truss's debut party conference speech as Conservative leader said a lot about the chaotic past four days. The atmosphere of gloom that has shrouded the International Conference Centre in Birmingham since Sunday suggests that the party, in power in various guises since 2010, has given up the political will to live.
