The Voice season 22 episode 5 free live stream premiere, judges, auditions, trailer, schedule, coaches, contestants, how to watch without cable (10/3/22)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1, episode 7 premieres tomorrow on Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The series takes place chronologically prior to the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, in a time when there is relative peace across the land. As evil creeps into Middle-earth, a cast of brave characters will embark on an epic journey. What can you expect? Vengeance, destiny, romance, fantastical creatures, elves, and hobbits, to say the least. To watch the series, tune in to Amazon Prime Video. For a behind the scenes look, watch the Elle interview video provided below.
The winless Colorado State Rams hope to claim their first victory on the year, but take on an equally hungry Nevada Wolfpack team in a Week 6 college football showdown kicking off on Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on FS1. •...
Thursday Night Football continues as an exclusive streaming event when Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off where Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth TNF game of the season exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, October 6 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Broncos vs. Colts now on Thursday Night Football.
