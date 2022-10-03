The Voice season 22 episode 5 free live stream premiere, judges, auditions, trailer, schedule, coaches, contestants, how to watch without cable (10/3/22)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1, episode 7 premieres tomorrow on Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The series takes place chronologically prior to the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, in a time when there is relative peace across the land. As evil creeps into Middle-earth, a cast of brave characters will embark on an epic journey. What can you expect? Vengeance, destiny, romance, fantastical creatures, elves, and hobbits, to say the least. To watch the series, tune in to Amazon Prime Video. For a behind the scenes look, watch the Elle interview video provided below.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO