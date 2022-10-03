Read full article on original website
WNC explores tiny homes as housing solution
Western North Carolina leaders have been thinking big when it comes to the region’s affordable housing crisis, with Buncombe County alone aiming to create or preserve up to 3,150 affordable units by 2030. But when it comes to actually building those spaces, some in the area are also thinking small.
Local organizations update Buncombe on opioid response
The opioid crisis is bad everywhere in North Carolina. It’s worse in Buncombe County. According to figures shared with the county Board of Commissioners by Dr. Shuchin Shukla, a physician and opioid crisis educator with the Mountain Area Health Education Center, Buncombe’s rate of overdose deaths has exceeded the statewide average since at least 2016. In 2021, the county suffered 45.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared with 35.8 deaths per 100,000 for North Carolina as a whole.
Leaf it alone
Recovery community seeks to stop more overdoses with naloxone
On Sept. 13, Buncombe County Health & Human Services issued an alert on social media and to local groups like the Homeless Coalition about a spike in overdoses in the county. “Please be advised, over the last several days there has been a continued spike in probable overdoses in Buncombe County,” the email alert from spokesperson Stacey Wood read. The alert continued, “we strongly encourage agencies to distribute naloxone,” and it urged drug users to test substances with fentanyl test strips before use.
Council to take first look at “plastic reduction” ordinance
Asheville residents might want to start getting into the habit of leaving reusable grocery bags in the car. Members of Asheville City Council will take the first steps in considering an ordinance that would regulate single-use plastic throughout the city during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Developed by Plastic-Free WNC, a coalition of environmental nonprofits including MountainTrue and the WNC Sierra Club, the ordinance would ban plastic bags and plastic foam products while establishing a 10-cent fee on paper bags. (People using federal food benefits such as SNAP would be exempt from the fee.)
Commissioners congratulate Buncombe’s HHS for award, honor regional manufacturing, conserve nearly 600 acres
Buncombe County’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Department is celebrating its recent statewide accolade of winning the prestigious Dr. Sarah Morrow Health Department of the Year award. The Board of Commissioners honored this outstanding achievement during its meeting on Oct. 4. The award celebrates the County’s commitment to innovation, service, equity integration, and more. You can read about HHS’s achievement here.
Legal Aid of NC to host disaster recovery legal clinics, Oct. 16-19
Legal Aid of NC is helping those recovering from the flooding and damage that occurred in August 2021, during Tropical Storm Fred, through free disaster recovery legal services and clinics. Legal Aid will host clinics October 16-19 to assist those affected by Tropical Storm Fred. Storm survivors interested in Legal...
Buskers, downtown businesses grapple over amplification
Andrew Fletcher knows the ingredients for the best busking experience in downtown Asheville: “The right band, the right spot and the right weather.” That combination yields the perfect recipe for tips, he says. One ingredient that isn’t necessary for street performers, says Fletcher, is an amplifier. “The better-tipped...
City Council Agenda – Oct. 11
The electronic agenda for the October 11, City Council formal meeting is now available by clicking on the link below. If you have any questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5601. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and...
Asheville Fire Department to celebrate Fire Prevention Week
Asheville, NC – The City of Asheville Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
