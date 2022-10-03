RB Nyheim Hines on rotating cast of Colts QBs: 'Each year we're restarting and we have to turn the page'

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, running back Nyheim Hines has seen a different primary signal-caller line up under center every year. From Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett, to Philip Rivers, to Carson Wentz, and now Matt Ryan, it's been a rotating cast of starting quarterbacks in Indianapolis ever since the pass-catching back joined the organization.

On Sunday following the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Hines addressed the inconsistency at the position.

Ryan was traded to Indianapolis in March and has registered a 66.2% completion percentage for 1,125 passing yards and five touchdowns and is tied for the league lead in interceptions with five. "Matty Ice" has also been sacked 15 times for an NFL-high 117 yards and has coughed up a league-most nine fumbles.

The Colts have a short week ahead, as they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 5 on "Thursday Night Football."